Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production

However, over 96.5% of naturally available water exists as brackish or salt water.



Hence, with the increasing intensity of water scarcity worldwide, the requirement for pure water will likely become a major roadblock for green hydrogen production using conventional electrolyzers.



Direct saltwater electrolysis technologies can produce hydrogen using salt water as an electrolyte for extended periods and, thus, likely to play an essential role in the future of green hydrogen.



In this study, the analyst examines:

•Promising saltwater electrolysis technology approaches

•Growth drivers and restraints for technology adoption

•Stakeholders developing innovative solutions

•Global patent landscape, leading patent owners/applicants, and research areas

•Commercialization opportunities

