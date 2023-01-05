New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379238/?utm_source=GNW
However, over 96.5% of naturally available water exists as brackish or salt water.
Hence, with the increasing intensity of water scarcity worldwide, the requirement for pure water will likely become a major roadblock for green hydrogen production using conventional electrolyzers.
Direct saltwater electrolysis technologies can produce hydrogen using salt water as an electrolyte for extended periods and, thus, likely to play an essential role in the future of green hydrogen.
In this study, the analyst examines:
•Promising saltwater electrolysis technology approaches
•Growth drivers and restraints for technology adoption
•Stakeholders developing innovative solutions
•Global patent landscape, leading patent owners/applicants, and research areas
•Commercialization opportunities
Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production
Water electrolysis using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy produces green hydrogen, considered the most sustainable hydrogen type. Conventional electrolyzers require high water purity for hydrogen production as the impurities and salt contents damage the electrode and other components of the electrolyzer cells.
