Increasing Role of Packaging in Strengthening Brand Identity to Drive Demand for Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global blister and other high visibility packaging market is anticipated to touch US$ 95 billion by 2033, advancing at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Blister and other high visibility packaging increase product visibility, improve product identification, and protect against damage and contamination. These packaging solutions are employed in numerous industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, packaged foods and beverages, and industrial goods. Compared to other packaging types, such as rigid bottles, blister and other high visibility packaging occupy less retail shelf space and give a superior hang-hook display, resulting in lower costs.

Blister and other high visibility packaging are useful in manufacturing processes because quick product identification leads to high sale conversion rates. Furthermore, it allows the consumer to evaluate the aesthetic appeal of the product before purchasing it, allowing them to make an informed decision. Rising demand from end-use industries such as food, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and consumer goods is propelling the worldwide target market forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is valued at US$ 50 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of blister and other high visibility packaging are expected to hit US$ 95 billion by 2033.

The market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2023.

North America accounted for 35% share of the global market in 2022.

The carded blister packaging segment captured 38% of the global market share in 2022.



Competitive Landscape

The market for blister and other high visibility packaging solutions is moderately competitive. However, market competitiveness is projected to increase due to increased consumer awareness and the necessity for highly visible packaging. Moreover, many startups are entering the market with innovative and sustainable packaging materials.

In conjunction with America Recycles Day in November 2021, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) revealed a technological development that will allow billions of small bottles to be recycled. ARP, recognized for its recyclable packaging, is constantly looking for methods to boost the amount of material that makes it through the recycling process.

Printex Transparent Packaging, a Canadian plastic packaging manufacturer, developed a line of fully PCR polyethylene terephthalate (PET) clear boxes in October 2021. The Eco-PET 100 boxes are supposed to be a suitable replacement for virgin PET and can be recycled several times.

Amcor began a new project in August 2021, constructing two new sites in Asia and Europe to complement current innovation centers in North America.

Amcor debuted AmSky, the world's first recyclable PE-based capsule blister pack and thermoformed tablet, in May 2021. Amcor has designed a new, recyclable solution that enhances the whole recycling process while keeping all of the features of pre-existing blister packaging by removing the PVC. The new packaging is designed to comply with the strict standards of highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging, such as child resistance and senior citizen friendly. Based on an investigation by the company's proprietary ASSET lifecycle assessment tool, accredited by the Carbon Trust, AmSky delivers a 70% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to market packaging options.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Bemis Company, Inc

Highland Packaging Solutions

ClearPack Engineering, Inc

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V

Ecobliss Holding B



Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the global blister and other high visibility packaging market during the forecast period due to the strong growth in the regional end-use industries such as food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical. The United States is expected to lead the North American market during the study period.

Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in terms of growth. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to experience considerable growth due to rising awareness, increased consumer product consumption, and expanding population.

Key Segments of Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Industry Research

By Product : Carded Blister Packaging Clamshell Packaging Windowed Packaging Skin Packaging Other High Visibility Packaging

By Application : Healthcare Consumer Goods Industrial Goods Food Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The food industry makes extensive use of blister and other high visibility packaging. Increasing demand for easy-to-prepare, quick, semi-processed food products around the world is constantly providing chances for blister and other high visibility packages. The growing demand for convenience foods is pushing manufacturers to employ more visible packaging, as ease of use is important in customer purchasing decisions.

Moreover, the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry is also increasing the demand for blister and other high visibility packaging. Recent FDA regulations mandating all prescription drugs supplied in hospitals and nursing homes to be packed in unit dose formats with barcodes are boosting the blister and other high visibility packaging market. These regulations favor blister and other high visibility packaging in order to decrease dispensing errors.

End-use businesses are increasingly resorting to packaging solutions that improve the visual appeal of their products, resulting in quick sales. Furthermore, the focus is on packaging solutions that provide additional benefits such as communicative graphic design, extended shelf life, and package flexibility, among others.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blister and other high visibility packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (carded blister packaging, clamshell packaging, windowed packaging, skin packaging, other high visibility packaging) and application (healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, food, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

