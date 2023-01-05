Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2023 £35.53m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2023 £35.53m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,332,720

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 January 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 72.01p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 72.01p

Ordinary share price 58.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.76%)