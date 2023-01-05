New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Additive Manufacturing Revolutionizing the Future of the Construction Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379236/?utm_source=GNW





Due to the advantages of AM technology, it is now witnessing immense traction from the construction industry. The construction industry uses additive manufacturing for building homes and structures in a faster and sustainable manner.



Poly jet and powdered inkjet printing technologies are used to design and model miniature concepts of structures or buildings, and in some cases, rapid prototyping.This analysis titled ‘Additive Manufacturing Revolutionizing the Future of the Construction Industry’ provides an in-depth analysis of the advantages of additive manufacturing adoption.



It also covers the current state and impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the construction industry.This report provides information on the following topics:

•Growth opportunity analysis

•Drivers and restraints

•Recent innovations and stakeholder activities

•Patent analysis

•Profiles of key players

•Material analysis

•Cost analysis

•Technology comparison analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________