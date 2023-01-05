Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions of annual general meeting 2023



Ress Life Investments A/S

Date: 5 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 01/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting held on 5 January 2023.

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Thursday 5 January 2023, the following decisions were taken:

• The 2021/2022 Annual Report was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.

• Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.

• Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Petersen and Anne Buchardt were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.

• The Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.

• The amended Remuneration Policy was approved - cf item 5 of the agenda.

• The remuneration for the Board of Directors for 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2023 was approved – cf item 6 of the agenda.

• The change of financial year from 1 October – 30 September to 1 January – 31 December with a transition period from 1 October 2022 through 31 December 2022 and deletion of Article 18.2 of the Articles of Association were approved – cf item 7 of the agenda.

• Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf item 8 of the agenda.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

