New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Mobile Advertising Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379229/?utm_source=GNW





With augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the metaverse expanding to mobile environments, attractive digital advertising supported by big-data-enabled targeting magnifies the possibilities of engaging customers.



Brands and advertisers have to engage customers in relevant conversation across mobile devices and engagement platforms and for the length of their digital journey.



The research evaluates the global mobile advertising industry, and North and Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) are the primary regions it discusses.



This study focuses on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising.



Although mobile search is cited briefly, the analysis does not focus on this segment.



The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2027, with a breakdown by segment type and region.



In general, mobile ad spending is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2027. Asia-Pacific will advance as the biggest market in terms of growth opportunity while North America’s advanced technology innovation, mobile infrastructure, and industrial frameworks will only grow, as the market becomes established.

Author: Dewi Rengganis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________