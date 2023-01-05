New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Electrical/Electronic (EE) Architecture Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379223/?utm_source=GNW





A typical premium sedan would house about 100 ECUs and a kilometre-long wiring harness but would not be future proof.Megatrends such as CASE convergence are expected to augment this burden as a growing number of features are added under each domain.



These advanced features will require higher processing speed, no latency, and a V2X enabler.



To manage these concerns and meet the requirements, automakers and the vehicle development ecosystem are reconsidering the legacy approach and architectural design.



With the advent of battery-electric and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), OEMs plan to redesign platform layers ground up, starting with vehicle EE architecture, built on high-performance computers and Ethernet backbone.

