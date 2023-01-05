Outlook on the Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis and Treatment Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, Baxter International and CSL Behring Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MG diagnosis and treatment market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular disorder that leads to weakness in the skeletal muscles. The eyes, face, and swallowing tubes are the most affected muscles. Increasing awareness related to rare diseases is growing the market for global myasthenia gravis diagnosis and treatment.

This disease is caused by an abnormal immune reaction (antibody-mediated autoimmune response) in which the body's immune defenses (i.e., antibodies) inappropriately attack certain proteins in muscles that receive nerve impulses.

Factors such as antibodies and the thymus gland are predicted to be caused by myasthenia gravis. According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America, around 14-20% of cases per 100,000 population in the US, which is around 36,000 to 60,000 cases in the US.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Diagnosis and Treatment Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, limited transportation options and travel restrictions created hurdles to patients, international trade, and transportation, which disrupted the market for the myasthenia gravis diagnosis and treatment market. Patients' and doctors' footfall in the hospital declined during the pandemic which severely affected the patient's and myasthenia gravis diagnosis and treatment market.

Many patients had faced challenges in getting proper medical care due to the pandemic. Diagnosis and treatment were majority put on hold at hospitals and diagnostics centers. Moreover, many manufacturers faced supply chain issues and hurdles during the pandemic.

Segmental Outlook

The global MG diagnosis and treatment market is segmented based on treatment, diagnosis, and end-users. Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, and others. Based on the diagnosis, the market is sub-segmented into edrophonium tests, blood tests, pulmonary function tests, electrodiagnostic, imaging, and others. Further, based on the end-users, the market is augmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Among the end-users, the hospitals are anticipated to hold a prominent market share. As patients mostly visit the hospital for diagnosis and treatment of the disease due to the presence of advanced equipment and proper guidance and consultation related to the disease.

The Medication Segment is Expected to Hold a Prominent Share in the Global Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Diagnosis and Treatment Market

The high intake of drugs to manage the associated symptoms of MG is a key factor contributing to the high market share of this market segment. Immunosuppressive drugs such as tacrolimus and cyclosporine and immunotherapies such as eculizumab and corticosteroids are the major medications taken by myasthenia gravis patients. The presence of a robust product pipeline of drugs used in the treatment of myasthenia gravis is anticipated to drive the growth of this market segment. For instance, IVIG treatment provides safe and effective long-term therapy for patients who are not benefited from conventional therapies.

Regional Outlooks

The global MG diagnosis and treatment market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement.

North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. High healthcare spending, the presence of cohesive government policies for R&D related to the myasthenia gravis treatment along with the presence of a huge patient pool are anticipated to be the key factors contributing to the high share of the North America region. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), in the US around 14-40 per 100,000 individuals suffer from myasthenia gravis on an annual basis. These factors will contribute to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Accounts to Register a Significant CAGR in the Global Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Diagnosis and Treatment Market

Asia-Pacific contributes a significant share of the global MG diagnosis and treatment market due to The rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, along with the presence of a huge targeted patient pool are anticipated to be the key factors driving the growth of the myasthenia gravis treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growing awareness among the population of the emerging economies of the region related to autoimmune disorders such as myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis is anticipated to further drive the growth of the market in the region. According to OMICS International, In India, among the 1,065,070,607 population, 53,253 people are affected with Myasthenia Gravis.

Market Players Outlook

The major companies serving the global MG diagnosis and treatment market include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis AG, Grifols SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., and others. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and finding a new market or innovation in their core competency to expand individual market share.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2021 and forecast to 2028.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global myasthenia gravis (MG) diagnosis and treatment market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

