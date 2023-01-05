Orezone Enhances Management Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Rob Henderson as Vice President, Technical Services and Kevin MacKenzie as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations.



Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “I am extremely pleased that Rob and Kevin have joined our team. Both are well-regarded industry professionals with significant worldwide experience in management, operations, exploration, capital markets and M&A.

Rob is a proven mining executive with extensive global operations and development experience including West Africa as VP Technical Services for Kinross Gold. Rob will lead Orezone’s technical teams, ensuring ongoing operational excellence, and provide technical and management leadership as we advance Bomboré through the planned major sulphide expansion.

Kevin has a strong technical and capital markets background most recently as a leading precious metals analyst for Canaccord Genuity with global experience in asset evaluation. His skillsets and experience will be invaluable as we expand our growth strategy in the region and look to grow our business into a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional high quality mid-tier gold producer.”

Mr. Henderson is a global mining industry leader with international experience in operating, building and acquiring mineral properties. He has worked in the industry for 35 years for Great Panther Mining, Amerigo Resources, Kinross Gold, DeBeers and Rand Mines and provided engineering services to international mining clients while with SNC Lavalin and Hatch. Mr. Henderson is a professional engineer with an MBA and BSc. Chem. Eng. from the University of Cape Town.

Mr. MacKenzie has over 15 years of capital markets and industry experience. Prior to joining Orezone, Mr. MacKenzie held the position of Managing Director, Metals & Mining Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity. His industry experience spans all project levels, from early-stage exploration through to operations. This included positions as Project Geologist, Development Mine Manager, and Construction Technical Advisor with Imperial Metals at the Red Chris mine.

Mr. MacKenzie holds a degree in Earth and Environmental Sciences (Hon.) from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA, with a Finance specialization, from Queen’s University. He is a registered P.Geo. with the province of British Columbia.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.2 million tonnes. The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion. A 77,000 m infill and expansion drill program is ongoing and once completed, the Company plans to issue an updated mineral resource and reserve statement and feasibility study, as part of this Phase II expansion. It is expected that the studies will be completed in H2-2023 to be followed by a production decision.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com .

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur.

All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

All forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist or other violent attacks, the failure of parties to contracts to honour contractual commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.