Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market is valued at USD 66.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Solar installations have increased rapidly and they have higher operating capacities. This will help the market grow substantially during the forecast period. New technologies such as heat transfer fluids, high-temperature salts, and proppants are in demand and this boosts the market growth.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the photovoltaics systems segment is expected to be the largest segment in the utility-scale solar power market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Enel Green Power, General Electric, Rioglass, BrightSource Energy, Acwa Power, Glasspoint Solar, Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg Csp, JA Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric among others, are some of the key players in the utility-scale solar power market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) [By System (Power Tower Systems, Dish Engine Systems, Trough Systems]
- Photovoltaics Systems [By System (Solar Cells, Solar Arrays, Concentrated PV (CPV) Systems)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
