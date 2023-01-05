Surface Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating SRF114, a Potential Best-In-Class Anti-CCR8 Antibody, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

SRF114 is designed to preferentially deplete CCR8+ Treg cells within the tumor microenvironment and has demonstrated highly specific CCR8-exclusive binding and reduced tumor growth in pre-clinical studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 clinical study investigating SRF114, a potential best-in-class, fully human, afucosylated anti-CCR8 antibody, as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

“Helping patients fight cancer by depleting intra-tumoral regulatory T cells (Tregs) has been a key goal of many immunotherapy strategies for quite some time. We believe by targeting CCR8, SRF114 is well suited to explore the promise of this approach,” said Alison O’Neill, M.D., chief medical officer of Surface Oncology. “We selected our SRF114 antibody based on its highly specific binding properties to human CCR8 exclusively, which we believe positions it as a potential best-in-class anti-CCR8 antibody for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.”

The Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, first-in-human, dose-escalation and expansion study of SRF114 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors that will be conducted in two parts. Part A, the monotherapy dose-escalation portion of the study, will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of SRF114 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Once Part A is completed, Part B will evaluate SRF114 in up to 40 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) as a monotherapy. Surface expects to provide initial clinical data in 2024.

About SRF114

SRF114 is a fully human, afucosylated anti-CCR8 antibody designed to preferentially deplete CCR8+ Treg cells within the tumor microenvironment. In pre-clinical studies, Surface Oncology has shown that SRF114 induces antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and/or antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) pathways to deplete intratumoral Treg cells. In addition, SRF114 reduced tumor growth in murine models. These findings support the advancement of SRF114 as a therapeutic candidate that holds the potential to drive anti-tumor immunity in patients.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned programs; SRF388, a Phase 2 program which targets IL-27, and SRF114, a Phase 1 program which selectively depletes regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8. In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

