Global Cadmium Telluride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cadmium Telluride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing government investments in renewable energy are expected to act as a major growth factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the environment and its better performance over a wide range of temperatures is expected to boost the global cadmium telluride market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cadmium Telluride Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Cadmium Telluride Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the powder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the application outlook, the solar batteries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028

Advanced Solar Power, Lucintech, Calyxo GmbH, First Solar Inc, 5N Plus, NREL, Green-tech, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Amptek, and Janos Tech, among others, are some of the key players in the global cadmium telluride market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Powder

Crystal

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solar Battery

Semiconductor

Laboratory Equipment





By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





