Global Cadmium Telluride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cadmium Telluride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing government investments in renewable energy are expected to act as a major growth factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the environment and its better performance over a wide range of temperatures is expected to boost the global cadmium telluride market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cadmium Telluride Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Cadmium Telluride Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the powder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the application outlook, the solar batteries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Powder
  • Crystal

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solar Battery
  • Semiconductor
  • Laboratory Equipment

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Utility

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

