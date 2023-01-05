New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Post Laser Recovery Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377959/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Post Laser Recovery Products Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. post-laser recovery products market size is expected to reach USD 293.0 million by 2030., registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Post-laser recovery products help to promote the recovery of the skin after undergoing aesthetic procedures.



A post-laser recovery product is designed to help soothe the uncomfortable side effects after ablative and non-ablative laser procedures.Each product has been designed to help to prevent long-term inflammation and minimize pain, itch, and discomfort.



The increasing prevalence of skin conditions is a significant factor leading to an increase in the demand for laser treatments which in turn is driving the growth of the post-laser recovery products market.



Immunosuppressed people are more likely to develop skin diseases than healthy people because they are more susceptible to bacterial, fungal, and other disease-causing organisms.Furthermore, a growing number of road accidents and burn cases is also anticipated to drive market growth.



As per WHO, approximately 10 million people are disabled or injured due to road accidents every year, which frequently result in scars, requiring surgical treatment.



The market for post-laser recovery products has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first and second quarters of 2020.



Lockdowns caused the closure of beauty salons, med spas, dermatological clinics, and retail establishments in various nations because the procedures for cosmetic needs were not medically necessary.Worldwide, hospital management and government representatives asked medical staff to postpone non-emergency appointments.



In addition, lockdowns around the world caused numerous retail businesses to close during the first quarter of 2020. Physical store sales were affected as a result.



U.S. Post Laser Recovery Products Market Report Highlights

• Based on product, cream segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the higher recommendation of sunscreen and moisturizer for skin recovery, which is the major factor for segment dominance. As per the aesthetician using ceramide creams helps to restore the skin barrier that gets weakened after the laser treatments and also helps in skin regeneration for the skin to heal faster.

• Based on distribution channel, offline channel is dominating the market in 2022. This is due to the fact that a large number of patients still opt for offline distribution of post-laser recovery products as they believe in assessing comfort and finding the best fit for their clinical needs. However, the online segment is likely to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

• Key market players include; NeoGenesis, CALECIM Clinic, LA CLINICA, Synergie Skin, RAI Aesthetics, Bynacht, Koru Pharma, Elixir Cosmeceuticals, OxygenCeuticals, Gio Pelle, and Others

