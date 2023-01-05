Global Prior Authorization Software Market-Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Prior Authorization Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The demand for health insurance, the rise in patient volume, the importance of handling denials, the decline in reimbursement rates, and the growing desire to reduce healthcare costs are all expected to accelerate the growth of the pre-authorization software industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Prior Authorization Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the health insurance companies are expected to be the largest segment in the global prior authorization software market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

As per the deployment mode, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global prior authorization software market from 2023 to 2028

Myndshft, Waystar, AccuReg, Azalea, Change Healthcare, CoverMyMeds, Electronic Prior Authorization Software, Exchange EDI Authorization, Experian Prior Authorization, Glidian, Infinitus, INFINX, intelliPath ePA, MediFusion, Olive, PAHub, Patient Advisor EPA+, Quality Care Products, Rhyme, Samacare, Surescripts Prior Authorization, XIFIN Prior Authorization, Frevo, ReferralMD, and Aidin among others, are some of the key players in the global prior authorization software market





Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Type of Compatible Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Patient Intake Software

Revenue Cycle Management Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare Providers

Health Insurance Companies

Pharmaceuticals





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





