HERE announces Sanjay Brahmawar and Robert Siegel as Supervisory Board members

Brahmawar, the CEO of Software AG, and Siegel, a management expert and experienced investor, bring deep experience of different sectors and diversity of thinking

The two appointments expand HERE’s Supervisory Board to nine members, including four independents

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Sanjay Brahmawar and Robert Siegel are to join the company’s Supervisory Board as independent members, effective January 1, 2023.



Sanjay Brahmawar is the Chief Executive Officer of Software AG, a global technology innovator that simplifies the connected world and is unique in the industry for its leading suite of software products across Integration & API management, IoT & Analytics and Business Transformation.



Brahmawar has 20+ years of leadership experience in the technology industry. Before joining Software AG in August 2018, he held several senior positions at IBM, most recently that of General Manager for Global Revenue at Watson IoT and managed the global business of data analytics and artificial intelligence software products in that capacity. Prior to that he served at PwC, FedEx, DSM and Honda. Sanjay divides his time between his executive roles at Software AG and his position as Chairman of the Management Board. He is a Trustee of the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and contributes to ADAMOS as a Member of the Advisory Board.



He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and M.B.A in Finance and Marketing from University of Leeds. He is a citizen of the world, born in India, and having worked and lived in England, Finland, Belgium, Holland, and Germany.



Robert Siegel is a Lecturer in Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He has led primary research and written cases on, among others, Google, Charles Schwab, Daimler, Stripe, Roblox, Target, C3.ai, Softbank, Tableau, PayPal, Medium, Autodesk, Zuora, and Michelin. Siegel is also Venture Partner at Piva and General Partner at XSeed Capital; sits on the Board of Directors of Luum, Avochato, Findmine and Cluster and the Supervisory Board of TTTech Auto AG; and is Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board of TTTech Computertechnik AG.



Siegel is presently also a member of HERE’s own Industry Advisory Board, and is familiar with many of the company’s key initiatives and investments as he takes up his Supervisory Board role. He will step down from his Industry Advisory Board role upon taking up his Supervisory Board position. Siegel’s extensive experience also includes serving in senior management roles at GE Security, Pixim, Inc., and Weave Innovations. Siegel graduated with a BA in Political Science from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.



HERE’s Supervisory Board brings together representatives of the company’s shareholders and independent, recognized industry leaders. From January 1, it now consists of:

Pekka Ala-Pietilä (independent), Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Ala-Pietilä is also Chairman of the Board of Huhtamäki and Sanoma Corporation

Sanjay Brahmawar (independent), CEO, Software AG

Axel Dewitz, Senior Vice President and Head of Taxes, Customs, M&A, Audi Group

Rainer Feurer, Senior Vice President Corporate Investments, BMW Group

Adine Grate (independent), Audit Committee chair; Co-Founder of Skiff Capital Advisors,

Daisuke Nagatsuma, Vice President, Smart Solution in the Strategic Business Development Division of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

Alexander Nediger, Vice President Corporate Development at Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Rob Siegel (independent), lecturer in Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and General Partner at XSeed Capital and Venture Partner at Piva

Koji Tashiro, General Manager, HERE Project Office, Mitsubishi Corporation

The Supervisory Board oversees the executive leadership team at HERE, led by CEO Edzard Overbeek. It supports the company’s long-term strategy to become the leading location data and technology platform serving multiple industries.



