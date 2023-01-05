INVECTYS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41st JP MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 9-12, 2023

Houston, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys, Inc. “Invectys”, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of cell therapy products for cancer patients, today announced that Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., President and CEO of Invectys, will participate in the 2023 edition of the JP Morgan Healthcare Meeting on January 9-12, 2023. In addition to the main meeting, Dr. Tyle will also attend the 2023 BIO One-on-One partnering meetings live from January 9-12 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.



If you would like to set up a meeting, feel free to contact us at contactus@invectys.com.

About Invectys

Invectys, transforming innovative immunotherapies to eradicate cancer, is a clinical stage immunotherapy company spun-out of the world-renowned Pasteur Institute in Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, S.A.S. (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston), whose lead product is the development of a first-in-human HLAG /CAR T initiative. Invectys has raised over $68 million in private funds to develop innovative platforms of immunotherapy products. Invectys has also received a grant of $14.2 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (Grant ID DP200034) to help fund it’s lead HLA-G CAR T program.

Contact:

Invectys, Inc. – Rosie Williams

contactus@invectys.com