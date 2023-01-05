World Orphan Drug Alliance Announces Agreement with Theratechnologies for the Distribution of EGRIFTA SV

Under the agreement, the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) has obtained exclusive distribution rights to EGRIFTA SV ® (tesamorelin for injection) to be made available under a Named Patient Program.

(tesamorelin for injection) to be made available under a Named Patient Program. The multi-territorial agreement covers 41 countries in the regions of Latin America (LATAM), Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (MENAT) and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SÃO PAULO, Brazil and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA), a global alliance of commercial distributors focused on providing access to treatments for rare diseases and specialty medicines in complex and underserved markets around the world, today announced a long-term, multi-territorial distribution agreement with Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies") for EGRIFTA SV® in 41 countries.

"We are excited to partner with Theratechnologies and support them in addressing markets outside of North America. Our multi-territorial platform provides an alternative for biotech companies seeking a one-stop solution for the commercialization of their products. The Alliance currently covers 68 markets through five separate entities, providing a broad outreach with a local focus," highlighted Patrick Jordan, Chairman of WODA. "The Alliance members - Vector Pharma (MENAT), Medis (CEE) and Orphan DC G (LATAM) - are committed to making EGRIFTA SV® readily available throughout their territories.”

"We are pleased that under WODA’s Named Patient Program adults living with HIV who have lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat will now be able to access EGRIFTA SV® in markets where this was previously not available," added John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer of Theratechnologies.

About EGRIFTA SV® (tesamorelin for injection)

EGRIFTA SV® (tesamorelin for injection) is approved in the United States and indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected adult patients with lipodystrophy.

Limitations of use:

Long-term cardiovascular safety of EGRIFTA SV ® has not been established. Consider risk/benefit of continuation of treatment in patients who have not had a reduction in visceral adipose tissue.

has not been established. Consider risk/benefit of continuation of treatment in patients who have not had a reduction in visceral adipose tissue. EGRIFTA SV ® is not indicated for weight loss management as it has a weight neutral effect.

is not indicated for weight loss management as it has a weight neutral effect. There are no data to support improved compliance with anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-positive patients taking EGRIFTA SV®.



Lipodystrophy affects the redistribution of fat that includes the accumulation and loss of fat in certain parts of the human body. The excess fat accumulating in the abdomen due to lipodystrophy is called visceral fat. Often, visceral fat is mistaken for subcutaneous fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat lies deeper in the abdomen area. It is harder and firmer than subcutaneous fat which is soft and squishy. Visceral fat can be difficult to control with diet and exercise alone.

About WODA

The World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) is a global alliance of commercial distributors focused on providing access to treatments for rare diseases and specialty medicines in complex and underserved markets around the world. WODA aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies with rare diseases, oncology and highly specialized therapeutics portfolio, starting from named patient programs through to full commercialization.

More about WODA: www.woda-alliance.com

Media contact:

Tina Vojnovic

tina.vojnovic@woda-alliance.com

+386 41 744 735