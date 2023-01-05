Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference. Intercept’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live audio webcast of the event can be found here. The webcast will also be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website as an audio archive for approximately four weeks following the presentation.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

