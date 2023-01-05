ShapeTX to Showcase Groundbreaking Advances in CNS in vivo RNA Editing, CNS-Targeting AAVs, and TruStable™ AAV Manufacturing at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShapeTX today announced Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, on January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will highlight recent achievements across the ShapeTX technology platforms, including breakthrough results from ShapeTX's AI-driven AAVid™ capsid discovery platform and TruStable™ AAV manufacturing technology platform.



“We are solving major challenges in the delivery and manufacture of gene therapy by engineering AAVs that have greater than 1,000-fold enrichment in the central nervous system while de-targeting all other tissues, and developing cell line manufacturing technology that drastically improves the yield and economics of gene therapy,” said Francois Vigneault. “Our vision at ShapeTX is to accelerate the development of effective gene therapy technologies for as many patients as possible. These results bring us one step closer to making that vision a reality.”