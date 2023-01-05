RF Signal Chain Components Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Industry to 2022-2027

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Signal Chain Components Market by Product (Filters, Diplexers), Frequency Band (Ka Band, Ku Band), Material Type (Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride), Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom Infrastructure) and Region - Global forecast to 2027", Factors such ongoing space programs worldwide and growing connected vehicles ecosystem are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234495624

RF Signal Chain Components Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 39.0 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 72.9 Billion Growth Rate 13.3% Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Major Region APAC Segments Covered Product,

Material Type,

Frequency Band

Application Geographic Regions Covered North America,

Asia Pacific,

Europe, and

RoW Companies Covered Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

MACOM (US),

Broadcom (US),

Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan),

National Instruments Corp., (US),

CPI International Inc. (US),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), and

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

“Browse in-depth TOC on “RF Signal Chain Components Industry"

164 – Tables

59 – Figures

262 – Pages

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Analog Devices launched the ADL8105 low-noise amplifier that works at 1.8 dB and has a frequency range of 12 GHz to 17 GHz.

In November 2020, Qorvo, Inc. launched QPA0506—a power amplifier fabricated using Qorvo’s QGaN25 0.25 um GaN on the SiC production process. Covering 5–6 GHz, the QPA0506 typically provides 36 dBm of saturated output power and 18 dB of large-signal gain while achieving 53% power-added efficiency.

In May 2022, Analog Devices and Synopsys collaborated to provide model libraries for DC/DC ICs and µModule (micromodule) regulators with Synopsys’ simulation tool, Saber, a part of Synopsys’ virtual prototyping solution. This collaboration will help develop powertrain or charging systems for electric vehicles and design reliable aerospace systems. Accurate models and powerful simulation are the keys to meeting competitive design targets.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=234495624

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US) secured the first position and held a 14-18% share of the RF signal chain components market in 2021. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, infrastructure RF subsystems, isolators, lighting, display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, and other RF products for handsets, and wireless infrastructure equipment.

Qorvo, Inc. (US) ranked second and held an 8–10% share of the RF signal chain components market in 2021. Qorvo, Inc is one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. The company combines highly differentiated technologies and systems-level expertise to serve a diverse set of customers with a broad portfolio of innovative solutions that enable a more connected world.

Broadcom (US) ranked third and held a 6–9% share of the RF signal chain components market in 2021. Broadcom is a global technology company that develops, designs and supplies infrastructure software solutions and semiconductors. The company operates in two major segments: Infrastructre Software and Semiconductor Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages the movement of data in telecom, enterprise, embedded networking applications and data center. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of enterprise, mainframe, and storage area networking solutions.

What are the challenges in the RF signal chain components market?

Increasing number of trade legalizations due to geopolitical factors and rising design complexity & requirements of RF devices are some of the challenges faced by the RF signal chain components market.

Related Report: