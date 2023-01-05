Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
|5 January 2023
|Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 January 2023
|Effective from 9 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
|Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
|The new coupon rates will apply from 9 January 2023 to 11 April 2023:
|Uncapped bonds
|DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 9 January 2023: 3.1780% pa
|NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 January 2023: 4.5300% pa
|NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 January 2023: 4.5600% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
