Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 January 2023

Effective from 9 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 9 January 2023 to 11 April 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 9 January 2023: 3.1780% pa

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 January 2023: 4.5300% pa