X-Ray Security Scanner Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 6,410 Million by 2030

TOKYO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global X-Ray Security Scanner Market Size accounted for USD 3,642 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 6,410 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.



X-Ray Security Scanner Market Statistics

Global x-ray security scanner market revenue was worth USD 3,642 million in 2021, with a 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America x-ray security scanner market share gathered more than 34.1% in 2021

Asia-Pacific x-ray security scanner market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030

By application, product scanning category capture over 63.9% of total market share in 2021

Increasing use in transportation and logistics, propel the x-ray security scanner market value



X-Ray Security Scanner Market Report Coverage:

Market X-Ray Security Scanner Market X-Ray Security Scanner Market Size 2021 USD 3,642 Million X-Ray Security Scanner Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,410 Million X-Ray Security Scanner Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.7% X-Ray Security Scanner Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 X-Ray Security Scanner Market Base Year 2021 X-Ray Security Scanner Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By End User, And By Geography X-Ray Security Scanner Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Eurologix Security, Adani System Inc., Auto Clear LLC, Leidos Holding Inc., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Gilardoni SPA, Astrophysics Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, Nuctech Company Limited, Vidisco Ltd., and Vanderlande Industries B.V. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

X-Ray Security Scanner Market Overview

An X-ray security scanner is a cutting-edge gadget designed to boost individual security without completely removing their outerwear or establishing physical touch. This includes verifying that people are safe in private and public spaces alike, including government buildings, airports, trains, stadiums, as well as other public and private venues. The use of X-ray scanner technologies such as explosive trace detectors, full-body X-ray scanners, electromagnetic metal detectors, transmission technology, biometric technology, and others can help to prevent increased immoral and illegal actions around the world. X-ray security scanning techniques aid in the security of public spaces and the prevention of financial or human loss.

X-Ray Security Scanner Market Trends

The expansion of air transportation, along with the growing fear of terrorist attacks, has created a demand for efficient security systems, such as X-ray scanners, which are driving the growth of the X-ray security scanner market. Furthermore, as X-ray scanner systems improve in effectiveness, they may detect a greater range of threats, such as explosives and contraband. This has the potential to drive the demand for these scanners. Among the key factors driving this significant growth is the necessity for greater security protocols in response to rising terrorist activity, as well as the need for security improvements in public areas such as supermarkets, rail stations, hospitals, convention centers, and restaurants.

In transportation and logistics, X-ray scanners are frequently used to examine shipments and packages for security. As global trade expands, the market for these scanners is anticipated to rise as well. Furthermore, governments around the world are continuing to invest in security systems, such as the deployment of X-ray scanners, to protect their citizens. Such factors have the potential to generate market expansion. In addition to healthcare, industrial, and food processing, X-ray scanners are employed in a range of other industries. As the use of these scanners expands in various industries, the market is likely to grow.

X-Ray Security Scanner Market Segmentation

The global x-ray security scanner market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on component, application, and end-user.

Based on the component, the market is divided into solution, and service. According to the x-ray security scanner market forecast, the solution category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Based on the application, the market is classified into people scanning, and product scanning.

Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into commercial, law enforcement, aviation and transportation, and others.



X-Ray Security Scanner Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide x-ray security scanner market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an x-ray security scanner industry analysis, North America led the market in 2021 and is likely to continue to do so during the projected timeframe. This is due to the increased deployment of X-ray security scanners in the region's government and defense sectors, as well as related installation updates. Furthermore, the prevalence of a significant number of major X-ray scanner companies and suppliers, as well as a well-developed distribution network, drives the North American market. In addition, the region has a high degree of technological progress, allowing for the implementation of modern X-ray scanners.

X-Ray Security Scanner Market Players

Some of the prominent x-ray security scanner market companies are Leidos Holding Inc., Eurologix Security, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Auto Clear LLC, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Gilardoni SPA, Hamamatsu Photonics, Vidisco Ltd., Nuctech Company Limited, Adani System Inc., Astrophysics Inc., and Vanderlande Industries B.V. These companies can concentrate on producing new and better X-ray scanners with improved capabilities and performance. This can include the creation of scanners that can detect a broader spectrum of threats or have high scanning speeds. Moreover, companies also can invest in marketing and sales efforts to promote their X-ray scanners and reach new customers. This can include advertising, trade shows, and sales promotions.

