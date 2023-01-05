New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fogless Mirror Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Shape And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377947/?utm_source=GNW



The global fogless mirror market is expected to reach USD 621.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The global industry is rapidly evolving, in terms of innovation and expansion. Fogless bathroom mirrors are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. To improve the overall aesthetics of the bathroom, fogless mirrors are now integrated with LED lights. In addition, advanced functions, such as infrared on/off switches, are widely utilized due to convenience. For instance, in February 2022, HiB introduced a new Platform-lit bathroom mirror. The new mirror has precise LED lighting around the perimeter of the surface, making it excellent for practical usage, while the distinctive design of Platform’s lit glass shelf also provides enough storage and access to essentials.



The industry is expanding due to consumers’ rising inclination toward decorative accessories to enhance their homes and bathrooms.According to Ezine Articles, a fogless mirror has become an essential component for bathrooms.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the demand for home décor.Several companies operating in the market have increased their production capacity to meet the demand after the restrictions were lifted.



Factors, such as efficient use of e-commerce channels, implementation of sustainability standards, and usage of internet click-and-collect models through retail channels, helped companies to streamline the product demand.



• The stable type segment dominated the industry in 2021 due to a rise in the use of stable mirrors in residential as well as commercial areas, such as gyms, along with an increase in spending on a bathroom vanity

• The residential application segment dominated the industry in 2021. Customers prefer fogless bathroom mirrors as they continuously provide a clear image and require minimum maintenance

• On the basis of shape, the square segment dominated the industry, in terms of revenue share, in 2021 due to the easy installation of square-shaped mirrors

• The offline distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the high consumer preference to shop from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and independent retail stores that offer a wide range of products

• The product prices in these stores vary depending on brands, and customers have the option to choose among brands, depending on their budget

• North America was the leading region in 2021 due to rising disposable incomes. Moreover, several global businesses have made significant investments in the region, resulting in a phenomenal expansion of the hotel industry

• This has boosted the development of luxurious hotels in North America, in turn, augmenting the product demand

