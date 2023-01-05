Thailand NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 47.1% to Reach $1112.1 Million in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
NFT industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 47.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1112.1 million in 2022.
The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.7% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$1112.1 million in 2022 to reach US$5783.1 million by 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2 Thailand NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Thailand NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Thailand NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Thailand NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Thailand NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Thailand NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Thailand NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Thailand NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Thailand NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Thailand NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Thailand NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Thailand NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Thailand NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Thailand NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Thailand NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Thailand NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Thailand NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Thailand NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Thailand NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Thailand NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Thailand NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7 Thailand User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Thailand Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Thailand Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Thailand Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
