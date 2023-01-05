Thailand NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 47.1% to Reach $1112.1 Million in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NFT industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 47.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1112.1 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.7% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$1112.1 million in 2022 to reach US$5783.1 million by 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Thailand NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Thailand NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Thailand NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Thailand NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Thailand NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Thailand NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Thailand NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Thailand NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Thailand NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Thailand NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Thailand NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Thailand NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Thailand NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Thailand NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Thailand NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Thailand NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Thailand NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Thailand NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Thailand NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Thailand NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Thailand NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Thailand NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Thailand NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Thailand NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Thailand User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Thailand Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Thailand Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Thailand Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/376n6c