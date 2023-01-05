Public Safety LTE Market Growth Worth $26.85 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Premium Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Public Safety LTE Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Infrastructure (Radio Access Network, Evolved Packet Core & Policy, and Mobile Backhaul & Transport), Management & Integration Solutions (Network Integration & Testing, Device Management & User Services, Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance, and Cybersecurity), Device (Smartphones & Handportable Terminals, Vehicle Mount Routers & Terminals, Tablets & Notebook PCs, USB Dongles, and Others), Subscription (Private LTE and Commercial LTE), Application (Video Applications, GIS, AVLS & Mapping, Mobile VPN Access & Security, CAD, Remote Database Access, Telemetry & Remote Diagnostics, Bulk Multimedia/Data Transfers, PTT & Voice over LTE, and Situational Awareness Applications), and Geography”; The public safety LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 7.00 billion in 2021 and to reach USD 26.85 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Public Safety LTE Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000589





Global Public Safety LTE Market Study, Size, Share, Segmentations and Regional Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.00 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 26.85 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Infrastructure, Management & Integration Solution, Device, Subscription, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Public Safety LTE Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amdocs; Apple Inc.; Alcatel-Lucent SA; AT&T Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Dell Inc.; Eden Rock Communications; Ericsson; and Fujitsu Ltd are among the key players operating in the public safety LTE market.

In May 2019 : KT Corporation, a telecom company in South Korea—entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics to deploy and extend the private LTE network in the country. The partnership aims to provide public-safety network solutions based on 3GPP standard release 13 and will cover 10 major metropolitan regions in the country including Seoul.

In March 2019 : Sequans Communications partnered with Lockheed Martin, one of the leading players in defense, security, aerospace, and other innovative technologies. The partnership aims to develop advanced new 4G LTE for satellite technology applications for global deployment. Moreover, the two companies enabled LTE end user devices to connect directly to geostationary satellites with wide application.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000589





Public Safety LTE Market – Regional Scope:

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increase in terrorist attacks and natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, forest fires, earthquakes, and cyberattacks accelerated the growth of the public safety LTE market in North America. For instance, the 9/11 attack in the US triggered the massive requirement for public safety communication, as there were several cases of communication breakdown among different government agencies during the attack. The protection of critical infrastructures has become a severe economic and national security challenge by the regional governments, thereby driving the growth of public safety LTE market in North America.

In Europe, companies are increasingly focused on making extensive investments in research and development to launch devices required to manage public safety LTE solutions. Key players are extending their portfolio by targeting to deploy an advanced communication network for the national infrastructure. Such extension in the broadband spectrum aims to enable security and rescue teams for public safety by using key communication services. As a result, a growing number of initiatives, investments, and new launches are significantly boosting the growth of the public safety LTE market in the region.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000589





Public Safety LTE Market: Subscription Overview

Based on subscription, the public safety LTE market is segmented into private and commercial LTE. The commercial LTE segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment and high popularity of commercial public safety LTE networks in law enforcement and border control applications. Due to reduced deployment time and low initial cost of deployment, public safety agencies opt for this deployment model, thereby propelling the public safety LTE market growth.

Global Public Safety LTE Market: COVID-19 Overview

An increase in the demand for unmanned vehicles globally, seamless data connectivity offered by LTE technology, and the adoption of LTE technology to eliminate the existing interconnectivity issues between different networks are the major factors driving the need for efficient and extensive network capacity during the pandemic situation. Since the factories were shut down, OEMs found it difficult to find vendors and suppliers, mainly due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the social distancing norms. This resulted in slowing down the existing and new deployments. Ericsson—a leading provider of 5G network equipment—reported that the COVID-19 pandemic affected its sales and service delivery due to lockdown and travel restrictions. Conversely, public safety-LTE gained massive demand during the pandemic. It provides efficient and effective communication to ensure faster response from public safety agencies to ensure the safety of people affected by the pandemic.





Buy Premium Copy of Public Safety LTE Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000589









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Public Safety Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); Solution Type (Computer Aided Dispatch Solution, Mobile Police Software Solution, Incident Management Solution, Court Management Solution, Jail Management Solution, Record Management Solution, Others); End-user (Law Enforcement Agencies, Police Departments, Courts, Prosecutors, Fire Departments, Others) and Geography

C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Components and Services

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises); End-User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises); Use Case (LTE and VOLTE, Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), IoT and M2M, MPN and MVNO) and Geography

Satellite Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Transmission medium (Wired, Wireless); Type (Fiber, Copper, Microwave, Millimeter Wave); Offering (Solution, Services) and Geography

Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Equipment (Microwave equipment, Millimeter Equipment, Sub-6 GHz Equipment, Test and Measurement Equipment); Services (Network Services, System Integration Services, Professional services) and Geography

GPON Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2); Component (ONT, OLT); Application (FTTH, Other FTTX, Mobile Backhaul); Vertical (Residential, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Commercial) and Geography

Road Safety Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Enforcement Solution, Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident Detection and Response, Others); Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) and Geography

Safety Audit Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, Web-Based); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) and Geography

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Fixed Wireless Broadband, Mobile Wireless Broadband, Satellite Wireless Broadband); Application (Incidence Scene Management, Video Surveillance, Automated Vehicle Locating, Emergency Medical Telemetry, Mobile VPN Access, Others); End User (Police Department, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Service Providers, Others) and Geography

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); Technology (Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and WiFi Mesh)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: