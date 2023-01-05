NeoGames’ Pariplay® makes further significant step in United States with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino launch in New Jersey

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Pariplay, has taken its first batch of content live with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, as the leading aggregator and content provider continues to build on its unique proposition in the North American market. Caesars Sportsbook & Casino is part of Caesars Entertainment, a leading gaming company worldwide with more than 80 years of gaming expertise.



Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “We continue to make great strides in the North American iGaming market and this launch represents a major milestone for us as we continue to provide players in the region with a wide range of content that we believe will hold great appeal. It’s fantastic to have taken the first step in taking our casino products live with Caesars and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President at Caesars, said: “Pariplay has access to a huge wealth of content, including its excellent Wizard Games range, so it’s a positive step to launch its new content for our audience in New Jersey. Its games add plenty of weight to our already wide-ranging portfolio and our players are sure to be engaged and entertained by what’s offered both now and in the future.”

A range of feature-rich and innovative slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games have gone live in the Garden State, following on from the supplier striking a deal with the leading US operator to deploy its cutting-edge Fusion® platform.

Pariplay has also lined up further US-focused content for Caesars from its Ignite® partners and third-party vendors. This includes both a suite of games that have proven successful in regulated markets globally, as well as titles created specifically for a US audience.

The Fusion aggregation platform provides a unified, single approach to content delivery, with a focus on providing greater efficiencies and exceptional ROI for operators. Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value, including Fusion Tournaments, Raffle Rocket and Spin that Wheel.

Through launching with Caesars, Pariplay is taking a strategically important step toward the long-term goal of becoming a leading content supplier in North America, where it has recently signed several important deals to offer content from its Fusion platform.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

