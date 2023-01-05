FDA Approves IND Submission Allowing ABVC BioPharma to Proceed With Clinical Study of ABV-1519 for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

FREMONT, CA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration notified the company that the IND application for the proposed clinical investigation of BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient in ABV-1519, for advanced inoperable or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer has been approved and the study can proceed. The treatment, which is being co-developed by BioKey, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ABVC based in Fremont, California and by the Rgene Corporation was submitted to the FDA by Rgene on November 30, 2022.

The application, designated IND 161602, was approved on December 30, 2022. It contained the clinical protocol for ABV-1519 and was entitled “A Phase I/II, Open Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of BLEX 404 Oral Liquid Combined with Pemetrexed + Carboplatin Therapy in Patients with Advanced Inoperable or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients.” BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient, is extracted from the Maitake mushroom (Grifola frondosa), an edible mushroom, whose immunological effects and safety have been demonstrated in two Phase I/II clinical studies performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients.

“We are pleased the US FDA approved IND 161602 within the 30-day review period. As a result of that approval, our BioKey subsidiary has earned a milestone payment of $600,000 from Rgene, our development partner,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of the Company; “RGC-1501 is the first of three co-development projects with Rgene and will initially be conducted at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan.”

The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size is expected to reach USD13.68 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data

(https://www.biospace.com/article/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-market-analysis-2022-2030-increasing-incidence-of-lung-cancer ).

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus®, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Leeds Chow, CFO

Email: leedschow@ambrivis.com