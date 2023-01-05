Sterilization Equipment Market worth $20.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Dry Heat, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables & Accessories (Indicators, Pouches), Services (Ethylene Oxide, Steam)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecasts to 2027", The global sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2027 from USD 13.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterilization Equipment Market"

281 - Tables

51 - Figures

324 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=642

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 20.0 Billion by 2027 CAGR 7.9% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, End User, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Companies Profiled/Vendors STERIS (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Sotera Health (US), Fortive (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), Metall Zug Group (Switzerland), Stryker Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), Andersen Sterilizers (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), Noxilizer (US), DE LAMA S.P.A. (Italy), Cosmed Group (US), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Systec GmbH (Germany), Continental Equipment Company (US), Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Celitron Medical Technologies Kft (Hungary), Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd (India), Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US), LTE Scientific Ltd. (UK), and Prince Sterilization Services LLC (US) Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing outsourcing of sterilization services by pharmaceutical companies and hospitals

The sterilization equipment market is driven by growing of surgical procedures and increasing focus on food sterilization and disinfection.

Globally, foodborne diseases are a major concern for public health. There are several known ways in which foodborne illnesses can originate from manufacturing facilities in the food industry. In the food industry, food spoilage and foodborne illnesses are observed commonly since food ingredients such as herbs and spices generally carry pathogenic microbes which are susceptible to various factors that hamper the quality of the food items. The consumption of contaminated or improperly sterilized food products exposes people to harmful microbes, such as parasites, bacteria, and viruses, resulting in severe illnesses, which makes sterilization an essential practice in the food industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=642

In developing countries, diseases caused by parasites such as Taenia solium and Trichinella spiralis constitute a major burden and, along with bacterial foodborne diseases, account for millions of cases of foodborne diseases annually. Foodborne illnesses also represent millions of dollars to nations in the form of large healthcare-associated costs. All these factors are increasing the need for proper sterilization techniques in the food industry.

As a result, many government organizations are undertaking initiatives to reduce the burden of foodborne illnesses on their respective healthcare systems. The International Consultative Group on Food Irradiation (ICGFI), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), and the WHO have advised using relatively low doses of irradiation for food sterilization. Food irradiation has demonstrated practical benefits when integrated within an established system for the safe handling and distribution of food. Countries exporting food products are requested to enhance their sterilization processes with the use of E-beam and gamma sterilization methods to be competent in the business.

Based on product & service, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories. Sterilization instruments accounted for the largest share, by product & service in the market. The segment is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment in this market. Growth in this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of HAIs, and stringent regulatory mandates for infection control.

Based on end user, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by end user in 2021. The significant share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, and the growing volume of surgical procedures performed.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=642

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America held the largest share in the regional market for sterilization equipment. Factors such as the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to limit the incidences of HAIs, and the presence of key players in the region are supporting the growth of the sterilization equipment market in North America.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the sterilization equipment market are STERIS (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Sotera Health (US), Fortive (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), Metall Zug Group (Switzerland), Stryker Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), Andersen Sterilizers (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), Noxilizer (US), DE LAMA S.P.A. (Italy), Cosmed Group (US), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Systec GmbH (Germany), Continental Equipment Company (US), Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Celitron Medical Technologies Kft (Hungary), Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd (India), Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US), LTE Scientific Ltd. (UK), and Prince Sterilization Services LLC (US)

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Sterilization Services Market

Infection Control Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Cleanroom Technology Market