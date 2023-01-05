“Modern Miracles”: ReWalk Technology Showcased at the Hanukkah Celebration Hosted by the Embassy of the State of Israel to Belgium and Luxembourg in Antwerp

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., BERLIN, and YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, had the honor to present its technology at the prestigious event hosted by the Embassy of the State of Israel to Belgium and Luxembourg in Antwerp. Her Excellency Idit Rosenzweig Abu, Ambassador of Israel to Belgium, and Mr. Laurent Trau, Honorary Consul of Israel for Flander, invited ReWalk and Mr. Jacques Depuydt, the first ReWalker in Belgium, to showcase the ReWalk exoskeleton to high-ranked members of Belgium’s political and social life.







Her Excellency Idit Rosenzweig Abu, Ambassador of Israel to Belgium, and Mr. Jacques Depuydt, the first ReWalker in Belgium









Mr. Jacques Depuydt with Mr. Jitse van Thilo, also a ReWalker in Belgium





The Modern Miracles Celebration, Diamond Bourse, Antwerp, Belgium

“The ReWalk exoskeleton is an example of medical technology which can change lives in miraculous ways, and we celebrated ReWalk’s modern miracle during the Hanukkah and Christmas season," said H.E. Idit Rosenzweig Abu. “ReWalk represents a great example of Israeli technology where we have expertise in sectors such as cyber protection, water management, energy solutions, and healthcare. Israel is a start-up nation that celebrates innovation, new ideas, and creativity that make life better.”

Jacques Depuydt, who has used the ReWalk exoskeleton since 2013, joined the event to share his long-term experience as a ReWalker. “With my ReWalk, I stand upright, I am eye-to-eye with people around me, and the ReWalk allows me to be the closest to walking again since my spinal cord injury in 2004,” said Mr. Depuydt. “So far, I have walked a distance of almost one thousand kilometers in my ReWalk. It benefits my health, my confidence, and I recommend it to others who have experienced a spinal cord injury (SCI),” continued Mr. Depuydt in his interview with the Embassy of the State of Israel in Belgium. You can find the interview HERE.

Another individual in attendance at the event was Jitse van Thilo, who recently became the second ReWalker in Belgium. Mr. van Thilo received his ReWalk exoskeleton just before Christmas and is extremely pleased to begin to experience the improved health and quality of life associated with ambulation.

“We are pleased to have demonstrated our technology at this prestigious event hosted by the Embassy of the State of Israel in Belgium to increase awareness of the benefits of ReWalk and expand access to our technology. We thank H.E. Idit Rosenzweig Abu and members of the Embassy for allowing us to show how ReWalk improves the quality of life for individuals with SCI. The benefits of ReWalk also have been well-recognized by representatives of Belgium’s rehabilitation centers, who joined the event and who now have invited us to demonstrate our technology,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk.

For more information on ReWalk Robotics and the ReWalk exoskeleton, visit rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of SCI or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

