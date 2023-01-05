New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Solar PV Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379225/?utm_source=GNW





The restraints that have held the market back, primarily delays in approvals, have grown weaker, as governments gradually tackle these issues.



The uptake of battery storage systems will be pivotal to PV market growth in the future, as households with battery storage solutions can significantly increase their self-consumption of electricity and further mitigate higher energy costs.This research service highlights the main drivers and restraints and their relative strengths.



Profiles of key countries (a relatively small number of country markets still account for a significant percentage of the total market) offer a clear picture of the status, the growth accelerators and challenges, and the market potential.



In addition, countries are ranked in terms of market attractiveness, based on criteria, such as policy support, incentives, and accessibility.



Growth opportunities for active market participants and new entrants are also identified.

