Outlook on the Fleet Management in Australia & New Zealand to 2026: Featuring Fleet Complete, Geotab, Inseego and MiX Telematics Among Others

The report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. The analyst forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in Australia and New Zealand will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent from about 1.3 million units at the end of 2021 to more than 2.3 million by 2026. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

A large number of vendors are active in the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand. The top-15 players in the region together account for over 60 percent of the active units on the market, and more than a third is represented by the top-5 alone.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 32 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2023-2024?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Who should read this report?

Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand is the foremost source of information about the commercial vehicle telematics and fleet management market in this region. Whether you are a telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Fatigue, Chain of Responsibility (CoR) and Electronic Work Diary (EWD)

1.5.2 Australian National Telematics Framework

1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)

1.5.4 Health and safety regulations

1.5.5 Other applications

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Fleet Complete

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Inseego

3.1.4 MiX Telematics

3.1.5 Teletrac Navman

3.1.6 Trimble

3.1.7 Verizon Connect

3.1.8 Webfleet (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Argus Tracking (Banyan Software)

3.2.2 Bigmate

3.2.3 BlackBox Control

3.2.4 Blackhawk

3.2.5 Digital Matter

3.2.6 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.7 EROAD

3.2.8 Fleetdynamics (Fleetcare)

3.2.9 Fleetsu (Rand McNally)

3.2.10 Future Fleet

3.2.11 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations)

3.2.12 IntelliTrac

3.2.13 Kynection

3.2.14 Linxio

3.2.15 MTData

3.2.16 Netcorp GPS

3.2.17 Netstar Australia

3.2.18 Picobyte

3.2.19 Procon Telematics

3.2.20 Sensium

3.2.21 Simply Unified

3.2.22 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.23 TrackIt

3.2.24 TurboTrack

