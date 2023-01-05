AAP, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAP, Inc. (OTC: AAPJ) is happy to announce that it has acquired a controlling interest in the Buddha Company, a Los Angeles based cannabis business. It is a premier 22,000 square foot cannabis business in the world's top cannabis market located in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles. The Company has highly desirable licenses that allow for all commercial cannabis activities at one location that include: cultivation, manufacturing, retail delivery, retail storefront, and B2B distribution. This allows the Company to be fully vertically integrated and source its own products to maximize profit and minimize the tax implications of stringent IRS rules related to cannabis business (Section 280E).

Cultivation - Buddha allocates approximately 9,000 of its 22,000 square foot facility to cultivation. The Company has 300 lights and is able to achieve 5 grow cycles a year at full capacity and yield approximately 2.5 lbs of high end cannabis flower per each light. They are growing high end cannabis strains at their indoor facility that sell wholesale for approximately $1,500 a pound and for several times

more to retail customers at their facility.

Distribution - the Company distributes to other local cannabis retail stores throughout Los Angeles. Any unused flower that they are unable to extract through their manufacturing plant or sell at their retail location is sold and distributed to other stores that are strategically partnered with Buddha in the LA

Area.

Manufacturing - the Company is able to manufacture its own products using non-volatile extraction methods, including edibles and cannabis extracts at its facility. This increases the menu offered to customers and enhances profitability.

Retail Delivery - the Company is able to do home delivery through its license and location. This was very desirable during the pandemic when stores were closed and the Company is revamping its delivery to

take over market share in the competitive LA market.

Retail - The founder of Buddha, Eddie Manolos, is a pioneer in the cannabis industry. He opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles County in 2004 and operated over 35 dispensaries. In 2023, the Company is going to roll-out a brand-new disruptive sales model never used before in the industry.

More about Buddha in the cannabis sector: It is a store-in-store model whereby Buddha will rent floor space to several different cannabis brands to sell at one central location. Buddha will source products, provide the license, space and co-branding opportunities. This superior shopping experience with cannabis-branded boutiques will shift the risk to vendors and provide a continual annuity stream of predictable income to Buddha. Total first year annual projections in 2023 for Buddha for this one revenue vertical are $6.3M.

The Company has the most valuable and desirable licenses available in Los Angeles referred to as a "Pre-ICO." Pre-ICO refers to medical marijuana dispensaries that were open before September 14, 2007, when the Medical Marijuana Interim Control Ordinance (ICO) went into effect. Under Proposition D and Pre-ICO status, the Company has full immunity and can freely sell the licenses and engage in commercial for-profit activity. There are only 160 pre-ico licenses that were granted in the city. All other licenses have stringent social equity requirements and require that at least 50% of the business be owned by social equity people (i.e., low income, cannabis criminal convictions, etc). The value of a pre-ICO with Buddha's location and business is a minimum of $6,000,000. The value increases and has a premium based on the profit and top line revenue of the business.

Company Website, Twitter account, and OTC Markets profile page will be updated soon.

Paul Bakajin, CEO, stated, “I am very excited for the future of AAP, Inc. I believe in making this acquisition has a lot of potential for future development and opportunities that could be very beneficial to the company and to its shareholders. Eddie Manolos’ vast knowledge in the cannabis industry will be instrumental to our success. More updates and news will follow very soon. “

To better reflect the company’s new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s twitter account @TheRealAAPJ In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The Company’s website is www.app-inc.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.