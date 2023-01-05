TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Priorities for 2023

gavo-cel Phase 2 clinical trial now focused on ovarian cancer cohort with first meaningful durability data expected in 2H 2023

Second-generation enhanced programs TC-510 and TC-520 prioritized with TC-510 Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing and first meaningful objective response data expected in 2H 2023



Company to be streamlined with approximately 40 percent reduction in workforce



Expected cash runway extended into early 2025 due to cost savings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel next-generation T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced its pipeline priorities for 2023 as it concentrates resources on completing the ovarian cancer cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of gavo-cel and accelerating the development of its second-generation enhanced TRuC T-cell therapy programs, TC-510 and TC-520.

“We continue to operate in a very challenging capital market environment and we must therefore focus our resources on generating near-term clinical data in large-market therapeutic indications where we could see the greatest probability of commercial success,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “The gavo-cel Phase 1 study provided strong clinical proof of concept for TRuC-T cells with partial responses observed in all indications treated and tumor regression in 93% of patients when used as a monotherapy. We are narrowing the focus of our ongoing Phase 2 study to evaluate gavo-cel solely in ovarian cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and redosing strategies which we believe may increase the duration of benefit in patients. To ensure efficient use of our existing capital, we will gate subsequent material investment in gavo-cel on clinical data showing long-term durability of patient benefit and focus more on our second-generation enhanced programs which we believe will build upon the success of gavo-cel. This preserves our ability to generate meaningful clinical data in 2023 while investing in the future of the Company with additional enhancements and innovations.”

As part of the prioritization, the TCR2 Board of Directors approved a plan for the Company to reduce its workforce by approximately 40 percent and also adjust its manufacturing network. These cost-saving measures are expected to extend the Company’s cash runway into early 2025.

“We want to express our sincerest gratitude to the employees who will leave us in the restructuring and the important contributions they made to delivering TRuC-T cell therapies to cancer patients with advanced solid tumors,” added Dr. Menzel.

TC-510 is an enhanced version of gavo-cel that co-expresses a PD-1:CD28 chimeric switch receptor that the Company believes may lead to deeper responses and more durable benefit. TCR2 is currently treating patients in the Phase 1 study of TC-510 and expect to update with clinical data in 2H 2023.

TC-520 is the Company’s first TRuC-T cell targeting CD-70-expressing solid and liquid tumors which incorporates IL-15 pathway enhancements designed to improve T cell persistence. TCR2 is currently advancing TC-520 to Investigational New Drug (IND) status.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel next generation T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

