At the close of business Wednesday 04 January 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 988.3p

- including income, 996.9p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 993.5p

- including income, 1002.1p

