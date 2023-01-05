New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL GRADE PAPER MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377921/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Medical grade paper is characterized as a packaging material used for medical devices.Its surging usage is ascribed to its composition of cellulose fibers intended to facilitate sterilization agent dispersion.



Furthermore, medical grade paper is commonly used for gloves, bandages, catheters, needles, gauges, infusers, and other medical equipment, as well as packaging and systems.

Medical devices are an essential aspect of the healthcare system as they are vital in many medical operations.The medical devices industry also entails apparatuses, equipment, or machines utilized for the purpose of illness prevention, diagnosis, or treatment, in addition to detecting, restoring, measuring, correcting, or altering the function or structure of the body for health reasons.



As medical devices have diverse applications, their demand is likely to expand significantly throughout the projection period, thus propelling the need for medical grade paper globally.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global medical grade paper market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The market in the Asia-Pacific is set to rise with the fastest CAGR during the forecasting years.



The region’s growth is strengthened by key drivers, such as the growing population and improving economies, technological advancements as well as higher government spending on healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and the prevalence of resources like high manpower, WHO-GMP-approved production techniques, and competent workforce.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global medical paper grade market is highly fragmented in nature and is dominated by both large players as well as smaller companies. The top firms operating in the global market include Amcor Plc, Billerud AB, Nelipak Corporation, Arctic Paper SA, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AMCOR PLC

1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

1.2. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

1.3. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

1.4. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

2. ANQING TIANRUN PAPER PACKAGING CO LTD

2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

2.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

2.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

3. ARCTIC PAPER SA

3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

3.2. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

3.3. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

3.4. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

4. BILLERUD AB

4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

4.2. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

4.3. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

4.4. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

5. CHEEVER SPECIALTY PAPER & FILM

5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

5.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

5.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

6. EFELAB SRL

6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

6.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

7. GASCOGNE GROUP

7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

7.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

8. KJ SPECIALTY PAPER CO LTD

8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

8.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

9. NAVKAR INTERNATIONAL

9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

9.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

10. NELIPAK CORPORATION

10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

10.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

11. PMS TECHNOLOGIES

11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

11.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

12. STERIL MEDIPAC

12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

13. VP GROUP

13.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

13.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

14. ZELLSTOFF PÖLS AG (HEINZEL GROUP)

14.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES LIST

14.3. STRENGTHS & CHALLENGES

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________