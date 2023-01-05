The global dietary fibers market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.62% in terms of revenue and 8.58% in terms of volume over the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIETARY FIBERS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377916/?utm_source=GNW



MARKET INSIGHTS

Dietary fibers contain indigestible carbohydrates.They have applications in varied industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.



One of the primary growth drivers of the global dietary fibers market is the increasing investments in nutraceuticals.The investments in food & beverage ultimately result in expenditure on R&D and product development.



However, with capital expenditure limits, market players may fall short of extensive research regarding the in-depth understanding of the effects of consuming varied food ingredients and supplements.At the same time, in the case of nutraceuticals, growing investments mean a surge in nutraceutical products, mostly accredited to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare.



For instance, several established market players are investing in start-ups. Dietary fibers, due to their inherent capabilities, are incorporated into nutraceuticals, thereby contributing to market growth opportunities. However, the market growth is restricted by stringent regulations and volatile raw material prices.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dietary fibers market’s geographical assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the fastest-growing region in the global market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period, majorly attributed to the increasing health consciousness.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry of the market is attributed to the wide presence of small-scale and large-scale manufacturers across different countries globally. Some of the leading companies in the market include Emsland Group, Cargill Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Batory Foods, etc.



