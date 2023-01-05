Rising Concern about Depleting Water Levels to Foster the Adoption of Sprinkler Irrigation

Westford, USA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuests' research insights, nearly 4.4 million acres in the United States are irrigated using some form of a spray called sprinkler irrigation, and irrigation accounts for more than 40% of freshwater use. Sprinkler irrigation is preferable due to its versatility, adaptability to all crops, and low cost. The increased adoption of contemporary agricultural practices and rising worries about water wastage through conveyance water channels and fertilizer loss are boosting demand for the global sprinkler irrigation system market . Sprinkler irrigation systems apply water to non-agricultural fields such as gardens, lawns, and other areas using nozzles attached to a piped system.

Sprinkler Irrigation in Asian Region to Get Boost Thanks to Record Food Grains Production

India's food grain output has risen from 308.65 million tonnes in January 2022 to 315.72 million tonnes in December 2022 (as per 4th advance estimates). It is the most food grain production ever. According to third advance projections, horticultural production in 2020-21 was 331.05 million MT, which is expected to rise to 342.33 million MT in 2021-22. It is the largest ever production for Indian horticulture, thanks to the excellent use of water management measures such as Sprinkler irrigation systems.

SkyQuest's market report identifies top regions, countries, and segments for opportunities and helps to develop strategies based on market trends and leading participants' approaches. The insights rely on multi-level research, large datasets, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry experts. In addition, a highly seasoned and qualified team of analysts and research experts provides market analysis and future projections.

Startups Implementing Innovative Concepts and Tools to Improve Irrigation Efficiency

As per SkyQuests’ analysis, Agritech companies across the world are expected to drive the next wave of technology-led transformation, with a growth rate of more than 50% over the next five years. Several prominent startups are employing a variety of concepts, tools, and approaches to efficiently irrigate crops. They are aiming to develop products by combining artificial intelligence (AI), satellite, IoT (Internet of Things), machine learning (ML), and various crop models. Such intelligent systems present the data and enables the controlling of autonomous irrigation operations via an accompanying smartphone app. This allows farmers to save water, electricity, and fertilizers as well as increase yield and improve quality.

The latest research report on the sprinkler irrigation system market offers quantitative and qualitative insights. The report also provides a complete analysis of new startups and existing market leaders with their portfolio analysis covering insights on their successful business strategies.

United States Witnesses Huge Surge in the Adoption of Sprinkler Irrigation System

The market penetration of sprinkler irrigation systems in the United States has climbed from 35% to 45% during the last decade. The main driver of this pattern is concern over water waste in flood irrigation and the leaching that results from it. In addition, though the initial capital for system installation is significant, the return on investment connected with the cost after 2-3 years and the availability of a wide range of sprinkler system components promoted sprinkler irrigation system adoption.

Several industry leaders entered into a strategic and commercial partnership to create and spread a model of interconnected and sustainable agriculture on a global scale. Furthermore, large-scale investment from governments and other global entities supports industrial breakthroughs. SkyQuest throws light on global events and trends likely to impact the sprinkler irrigation sector in the short and long term.

Key Advancements in Sprinkler Irrigation System Market

Shark Wheel, a California-based startup that has redesigned the traditional wheel design, has announced a new collaboration with Reinke Manufacturing Company. The agreement came into force after the mutual understanding to assist farmers in using Reinke's nationwide sprinkler systems that function on wheels.

Netafim India, a primary provider of innovative irrigation solutions, has introduced the Flexi Sprinkler Kit, a revolutionary sprinkler irrigation system for field crops. According to sources, with the debut of the Flexi Sprinkler Kit, the new system hopes to cover 15,000 hectares of land and reach 15,000 farmers across India by 2022.

The international irrigation businesses of Rivulis and Jain Irrigation joined to form a global irrigation and climate leader. The combined firm will provide unrivaled market coverage, allowing farmers and business partners worldwide to take advantage of substantial product and solution offerings, including digital farming services.

Leading Players in Sprinkler Irrigation System Market

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Rivulis (Israel)

Valmont Industries Inc. (US)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

The Toro Company (US)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

Rinke Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US)

Antelco Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

T-L Irrigation Company (US)

Irritec S.P.A. (Italy)

Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India)

Hunter Industries Inc. (US)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Access Irrigation Ltd. (UK)

