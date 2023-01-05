Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, January 2023

Mikkeli, FINLAND

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            5 January 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (CET)



Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, January 2023

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Varianssi Oy 
Position:Closely associated person
(x) Legal Person

 		(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name:Repo Eljas
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member 
Issuer:Savosolar Oyj
LEI:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
Initial Notification  
Reference number:24184/6/8 
Name:Savosolar Oyj
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2022-12-29
Venue:NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
  
Instrument:SHARE
ISIN:FI4000425848
Nature of the transaction:DISPOSAL
Further details:
(1) Volume:15594
Unit price:0.78 SEK
(2) Volume:25000
Unit price:0.835 SEK
(3) Volume:26000
Unit price:0.785 SEK
 
Aggregated transactions
(3) Volume:66594
Volume weighted average price:0.8026 SEK
 
Transaction date:2022-12-30
Venue:NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument:SHARE
ISIN:FI4000425848
Nature of the transaction:DISPOSAL
Further details: 
(1) Volume:30000
Unit price:0.8 SEK
 
Aggregated transactions
(1) Volume:30000
Volume weighted average price:0.8 SEK
 
Transaction date:2022-12-30
Venue:NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument:DERIVATIVE
ISIN:FI4000512280
Nature of the transaction:ACQUISITION
Further details:
(1) Volume:6561
Unit price:0.065 SEK
(2) Volume:50000
Unit price:0.075 SEK
 
Aggregated transactions
(2) Volume:56561
Volume weighted average price:0.07384 SEK

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar
Savosolar has two business units: Marine logistics and Renewable energy.

The Marine logistics business unit (Meriaura Oy) is a major carrier of dry cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable sea transport services, while at the same time reducing the carbon emissions of sea transport. Long charter contracts, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects offer the opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine logistics, VG-EcoFuel produces recycled biofuels from recycled bio-oils and industrial byproducts.

The Renewable energy business unit designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turn-key deliveries. The heart of the systems is large-scale solar heating systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. Other energy production and storage solutions can be connected to the systems, too. The company has taken the utilization of large-scale solar heating to the next level with its patented technology where the core is the optically coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.