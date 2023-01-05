Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, January 2023

English Finnish

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Varianssi Oy Position: Closely associated person (x) Legal Person



(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer Name: Repo Eljas Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Savosolar Oyj LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Initial Notification Reference number: 24184/6/8 Name: Savosolar Oyj Transaction details Transaction date: 2022-12-29 Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO) Instrument: SHARE ISIN: FI4000425848 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Further details: (1) Volume: 15594 Unit price: 0.78 SEK (2) Volume: 25000 Unit price: 0.835 SEK (3) Volume: 26000 Unit price: 0.785 SEK Aggregated transactions (3) Volume: 66594 Volume weighted average price: 0.8026 SEK Transaction date: 2022-12-30 Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO) Instrument: SHARE ISIN: FI4000425848 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Further details: (1) Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0.8 SEK Aggregated transactions (1) Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 0.8 SEK Transaction date: 2022-12-30 Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO) Instrument: DERIVATIVE ISIN: FI4000512280 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Further details: (1) Volume: 6561 Unit price: 0.065 SEK (2) Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.075 SEK Aggregated transactions (2) Volume: 56561 Volume weighted average price: 0.07384 SEK

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com







