GDT Names New Chief Executive Officer to Team

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDT, a leading global IT services provider, has announced Shawn O'Grady as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Shawn will leverage his deep understanding of the market to drive growth and bring immediate value to the business and its customers.

"Shawn intimately understands the technology space," said H.I.G. Capital Managing Partner, Aaron Tolson. "We are confident that with his stewardship, GDT is poised to build on our position as a high-performance, growth-oriented IT solutions provider." Dan Mosley, the firm's Chief Revenue Officer, has been functioning as interim CEO while the search was conducted. Dan will reassume the full-time role of CRO. "Dan is a world-class CRO," continued Tolson. "GDT will greatly benefit from his full-time focus on revenue growth and customer service."

O'Grady brings over 35 years of IT experience and has a track record of achieving tremendous growth through organic and inorganic means. He has led other PE-backed firms and publicly traded companies with an excellent track record of value creation for customers, employees, and investors. He has most recently served as an Operating Partner in Private Equity, advising on investment strategy and execution.

"The market needs more help than ever to navigate the evolving technology landscape. Modern network demands, hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and cybersecurity challenges present both opportunities and risks for our customers.

"GDT has a long history of success helping customers manage these challenges based on their capabilities and customer service," said O'Grady. "I'm excited to work with our customers, partners, and a world-class team to lead GDT into the next chapter."

