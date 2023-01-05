FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announces License Agreement with Novo Nordisk for the Development of iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), announced today that it has entered an agreement to grant global healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S a non-exclusive right to use FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ iPSC platform for the development and commercialization of iPSC-derived cell therapies with a focus on addressing serious chronic diseases.

Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk will have a non-exclusive license to use the iPSC cell lines for research and development purposes, and to utilize GMP-grade cell lines for clinical and commercial manufacture and commercialization of iPSC-derived cell therapies. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of GMP-grade iPSCs for cell therapy applications. Our goal is to drive the iPSC field forward by building strategic partnerships,” said Tomoyuki Hasegawa, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. “Novo Nordisk is strongly positioned to be a pioneer in delivering cell-based treatments to tackle serious chronic diseases based on iPSC-derived therapeutics.”

“Novo Nordisk has been at the forefront of cell therapy research for many years, and we have the ambition to deliver cell therapies with the potential to halt a disease or even reverse its progress for people living with serious chronic diseases,” said Jacob Sten Petersen, corporate vice president of Cell Therapy R&D, Novo Nordisk. “In order to fulfil that ambition, we need access to a variety of GMP-grade pluripotent stem cell lines, and we are very excited about this agreement with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics that provides us access to their state-of-the-art iPSC platform.”

Over the past few years FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics has licensed its iPSC platform to numerous leading biotech companies including Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Sana Biotechnology, Lonza, among others.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services, and cell therapies. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is using its expertise in iPSC technologies to develop robust cell therapeutics products to address unmet medical needs in areas such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and heart diseases. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



