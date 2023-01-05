CHESS Health Identifies Top Trends to Watch for 2023

Rochester, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soaring addiction rates in the United States and a boost in government programs and litigation settlements paying for tackling Substance Use Disorder (SUD) are among the top trends to watch in 2023, CHESS Health announced today.



Other significant trends include growing numbers of individuals – including seniors – turning to virtual health solutions, especially in combination with in-person medicine, and a brighter spotlight on health equity and the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).



CHESS Health is the leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions addressing the individual and societal crisis of SUD. The company partners with healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local governments, and health plans to help people enter treatment for substance use disorder, improve patient retention in treatment, reduce the risk of relapse and lower the overall cost of care.



“Unfortunately, the crisis of Substance Use Disorder will continue to ravage families and communities across the United States,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “But there is hope, especially as technological approaches to prevention, treatment and recovery are further improved. While SUD is a chronic condition, evidence-based virtual health tools make a difference each and every day in the lives of diverse populations.”



The top trends for 2023:



1. Addiction rates will continue to rise across the nation, with fentanyl now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, according to The Washington Post. Fully 10% of the U.S. population, which translates to 23.5 million adults, are now in recovery for SUD, reports the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The COVID pandemic has further complicated the SUD crisis, with nearly one in four U.S. adults ages 18 to 24 starting or increasing substance use.



2. An increase in the number of tech-savvy individuals – including seniors – translates into a more frequent and meaningful use of virtual health platforms, especially in combination with in-person medicine. The American Medical Association recently reported that while most patients 65 or older prefer in-person care, most also said they were satisfied with the care they received via telehealth and that they wanted the option to continue. Telehealth expanded dramatically during the pandemic, in part due to Medicare reimbursement. The recent passage of the $1.7 trillion Omnibus bill allows Medicare flexibilities to extend for another two years.



3. Health equity and the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) will continue to influence health tech-related products, including those used in the treatment of SUD, such as those available in Spanish. Health inequities negatively impact society, in addition to destroying individual lives. For instance, a startling 90% of Black Americans and 92% of Latine individuals diagnosed with SUD did not receive addiction treatment, recent statistics show.



4. Government programs and litigation settlements will help fund the battle against SUD. Last year, several additional states expanded Medicaid, the largest source of funding for services that treat drug and alcohol addictions in the United States, leaving 11 states that have not adopted the expanded coverage made available under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Already, data show that in states with Medicaid expansion, the rate of uninsured people with opioid-related hospitalizations dropped significantly. In addition, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors.



The comprehensive solutions offered by CHESS Health span the entire lifecycle of SUD management, from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery. These solutions are based on peer-reviewed research and demonstrate the lasting effect of “connectedness” on long-term recovery from SUD by reducing feelings of isolation that can lead to relapse.



CHESS Health offers ePrevention, screening for individuals at risk for SUD to help prevent its onset; eIntervention, a closed-loop referral system to connect those at risk with essential services; and eRecovery, ongoing support for individuals during treatment and in recovery. Through eRecovery, people can use the Connections application, now available in Spanish as the Conexiones application. The applications blend digital recovery tools with compassionate and culturally appropriate peer support, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“We aim to expand support for every individual with SUD, wherever they are, and improve overall outcomes,” Morefield also said. “Together, we can break the stigma, tear down barriers, and support every individual with SUD in finding their path to long-term recovery.”



###



