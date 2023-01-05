Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market will grow to USD 39.76 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Product, Application, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market are Bortex Industries, Denis Rawlins, Hako Group, Tennant Company, Wiese, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Clemas & Co, Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale, Nilfisk Group, Tornado Industries among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

This floor cleaning and mopping machines market has expanded because of the rise in demand for luxury items. Rising innovation in technical development for electric machines and mopping systems will benefit the market. Ride-on floor cleaners are around 60% more efficient than rival products because of their pleasant operation technology. This supports the factor causing the market to grow. However, the high cost of production of floor cleaning and mopping machines is expected to hinder the market’s growth as many people from low and middle income families will not be able to afford these costly floor cleaning and mopping machines. In addition many people from underdeveloped countries are not aware of these heavy machines used for floor cleaning and mopping which also hinders the market’s growth. The use of latest and innovative technologies such as AI and IoT are incorporated into floor cleaning and mopping machines to save time and effort of the user. The increasing prevalence of home repair and remodelling projects also adds impetus to the market’s growth.

Scope of Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bortex Industries, Denis Rawlins, Hako Group, Tennant Company, Wiese, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Clemas & Co, Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale, Nilfisk Group, Tornado Industries, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Vacuum Cleaner segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Product segment includes Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, and Others. Vacuum Cleaner is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Vacuum cleaners are widely used in residential sector which increases its demand. The use of cutting-edge technologies like HEPA filter technology in vacuum cleaners, which is used to gather microscopic particles, also contributes to the growth of the segment.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Application segment includes Residential and Commercial. Commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The increasing growth in the construction activities such as hotels, malls, hospitals, stay homes, etc. has increased the demand for effective cleaning solutions. The rising demand for keeping floor, surface, furniture, and carpet clean adds fuel to the market growth in the segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia pacific region witnessed a major share in the floor cleaning and mopping machines market. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing rising urbanization in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the most of the countries in Asia Pacific use different types of floor cleaning which adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region. In addition, the increasing disposable income and rising population of working women adds impetus to the market’s growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030. There is an increase in construction activities in Germany which increases the need for floor cleaning and mopping equipments providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in disposable income among a large population of the region which adds impetus to the market growth in the country.

China

China’s Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2030. There is an increasing growth in the manufacturing sector in China which increases the demand for floor cleaning and mopping machines for cleaning in the manufacturing areas and plants. Furthermore, most of the market players dealing in the floor cleaning and mopping machines are from China which adds impetus to the market growth in the country.

India

India's Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines market size was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. There is an rapid growth in dual income nuclear families in India which increases the demand for floor cleaning and mopping machines. Furthermore, the “make in India” campaign has also helped in boosting the market growth as several local manufacturers has penetrated in the market adding impetus to the market’s growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene.

