Functionize Releases Comprehensive Salesforce Testing Guide To Bolster And Empower Modern QA Teams

Walnut Creek, California, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functionize is a smart software testing solution that empowers QA teams the world over with the help of technological innovation, features, and usability. The testing platform creatively uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to make creating, executing, and maintaining test suites simpler and pain-free.

Functionize recently released a comprehensive guide to Salesforce testing, giving QA teams much-needed knowledge, insight, and modern workflow ideas while testing with one of the world’s most popular enterprise-grade CRM solutions.

Functionize helps remove QA roadblocks and allows QA teams to quickly create end-to-end testing strategies at scale. Functionize regularly works with some of the world’s largest and most important organizations and is a well-deserved winner of the AIConics Award for “Best Corporate Innovation in AI” in 2019.

With their innovative platform, Functionize enables QA teams to create tests using their low-code test creation system easily. This gives QA teams a fast, trouble-free roadmap to high-quality, bug-free software.

Empowered Salesforce Testing

Salesforce is an immensely popular platform used by thousands of organizations worldwide. It’s an excellent CRM solution that can be scaled with ease and a large ecosystem of business tools with many layers of functionality, which lends itself to tailored use case scenarios in many different industries.

The main reason this guide can be an important resource for Salesforce testers lies in the tool’s popularity and how heavily QA teams worldwide have to test custom Salesforce deployments. The ability to rely on a competent, feature-rich CRM platform is a priority for many organizations, and Salesforce provides them with a comprehensive, cloud-based, customizable, and scalable solution.

The guide explores different testing scenarios in detail. These include testing custom deployments of Salesforce to ensure proper performance and reliability. The guide also focuses on testing Salesforce deployments for the validation of integrations and UAT or User Acceptance Testing, covering the regular cadence of new releases and updates. Here, Functionize provides solutions regarding testing techniques and best practices that can help teams automate a large portion of their testing to maintain proper test coverage and avoid test debt.

The guide covers different types of Salesforce testing, covering native, exploratory, manual, and automated testing, while also discussing different testing levels, with updated and insightful information on unit tests, system tests, UAT, and regression testing. The most crucial takeaway is the unique challenges of Salesforce testing and what Functionize, as a stalwart in the industry, can offer in terms of helpful tips and best practices to ease the process for QA teams. It also touches on using the right testing tools to create and evolve sustainable workflows and testing strategies.

The guide closes by covering common Salesforce testing scenarios. This is a crucial addition to their large collection of existing in-depth guides, including a must-read guide on the top automation testing tools. This guide gives QA teams a detailed and objective overview of today’s most popular automation testing tools, in-depth reviews, pros and cons, and ideal use case scenarios.

With this, Functionize carries on its commendable work in presenting crucial information to managers and QA teams that can make life a lot easier for them while dealing with a modern, pressure-filled, and stressful development environment, strict release schedules, and tight deadlines.

Progress with Functionize

Salesforce itself uses Functionize as a poignant tool for innovation on its platform. This further highlights the importance of Functionize’s guide in giving QA teams many critical resources, details, and insight that can transform and re-energize their Salesforce testing techniques and strategies.

The unique features and functionality provided by Functionize are a crucial resource for QA teams looking to automate tests, improve test coverage, and avoid the damaging consequences of test debt. To learn more about Functionize, please visit their website and learn about their innovative testing solution.

Please check out our previous press release about end-to-end testing.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/functionize-releases-comprehensive-salesforce-testing-guide-to-bolster-and-empower-modern-qa-teams/