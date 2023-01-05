New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sample Type, By Products, By Technology, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378007/?utm_source=GNW



Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends



The global body fluid collection and diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.53% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the growing prevalence of non-communicable and communicable diseases globally coupled with growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests for early detection of diseases. In May 2022, TECHKON developed a new method and device which could analyze body fluids and determine medical parameters and instantly diagnose diseases.



Furthermore, body fluid testing is mostly adopted by clinicians to help assess substantial information in regard to patients’ medical conditions, such as infection, inflammatory diseases, malignancy, and hemorrhage.Body fluid analysis is manually performed with optical microscopy, which is a gold-standard approach for cell counting.



However, new automated methods for analysis have been introduced which have enhanced precision, and turnaround time, and have reduced inter-operator variability. Automatic analyzers offer improved efficiency, standardization, and accuracy along with accurate, reliable, and rapid counting of WBCs (differential) and red blood cells (RBCs) in cerebrospinal and other body fluids.



The increasing demand for Direct-to-Consumer testing (DTC) is projected to boost the demand for body fluid collection and would enable easy sample collection by end users.Several players offer the DTC sample collection kits to consumers directly and thus analyze the collected samples.



For instance, in April 2022, Labcorp launched an innovative healthcare service with Getlabs that aims to easily test consumers at their homes. People can schedule a home blood specimen collection when it’s suitable for them.



Key players operating in the body fluid collection and diagnostics market are considering several initiatives such as entering into a strategic alliance, new product launches, and regional expansion among others. For instance, in December 2022, Roche announced receiving U.S. FDA authorization for its Alzheimer’s disease Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) assays. These assays would be used to measure biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. Similarly, in October 2022, C?N Diagnostics announced the success of the PrecivityAD Blood Test which can assist clinicians in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.



Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

• The overall growth of the market is attributed to the growing adoption of at-home sample collection tests and the easy availability of diagnostic kits for customers

• By sample type, the blood segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the introduction of advanced techniques such as short tandem repeat, single-nucleotide polymorphism analysis, and others

• By technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment dominated the market owing to the growing application of the technology for the detection of diseases. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the market’s growth

• By application, the diagnostics and monitoring segment dominated the body fluid collection and diagnostics market in 2022 as it helps clinicians to identify changes to cellular networks and physiological conditions in diseased tissues

• By product, the kits and consumables segment captured the highest share in 2022, owing to increasing demand for rapid and cost-effective kits coupled with easing government regulations

• North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the presence of several market players in the region coupled with increasing product launches and strategic initiatives

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378007/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________