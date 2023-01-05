Healthcare 3D Printing Market is estimated to be US$ 12.7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Use of additive manufacturing process to deposit materials which is known as bio-inks for creating tissue like structures which can be used in medical fields is referred as 3D bio-printing. Most common medical uses for 3D printing is fabrication of customized medical devices which includes clamps, forceps, retractors and hemostats. 3D printing is a technique of creating three dimensional object layer-by-layer by using computer created design. Healthcare 3D Printing is used for creating living human cells or tissues for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine purposes. Healthcare 3D Printing has made possible for medical professionals to provide patients with new form of treatment in various ways. 3D printing is used in developing new surgical cutting & drill guides, creation of patient specific replicas of organs, bones, & blood vessels and prosthetics. Recent advancement of Healthcare 3D Printing has led to stronger, lighter and safer products, which reduced lead times & lower cost. Due to individualized nature of healthcare, 3D printing has become the perfect solution for healthcare industry. 3D printing helps in empowering the creation of orthotic and prosthetic devices custom fitted to patient’s particular anatomy. 3D printing provides designers and engineers the tools to make and iterate designs rapidly. Manufacturers use early 3D printed parts for supporting clinical trials or commercialization while final design is optimized. 3D printing has enabled the doctors for making several iterations before its printing, helping them for identifying any potential errors by ensuring that final product is perfect. Doctors use models produced by 3D printing from patient scan data for enhancing the diagnosis of illnesses, clarifying treatment decisions, plan, & even chose surgical interventions in advance of actual treatments. FDM 3D printing technology has become ideal for iterative, low-cost prototyping for optimizing the design of a tool. However, rising surgical procedures has fueled the market growth.

The report “Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Product (Laser Based, Syringe Based, Inkjet Based, Magnetic Levitation), By Technology (Stereo-lithography, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)), By Application (Implants, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Study Devices, External Wearable Devices, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In January 2022, Protolabs has announced the major additive manufacturing breakthrough with launch of new vapour smoothing for 3D printed parts. Newly developed vapour smoothing will bridge the gap for additive manufactured parts for smoothing and sealing smallest cavities on surface.

In July 2021, Stratasys Ltd., has introduced the new Origin One Dental 3D printer for its growing portfolio of Dental Solutions. Newly developed ‘Origin One Dental’ will provide dental labs with comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions for meeting the needs of growing dental customer base. Newly developed ‘Origin One Dental’ 3D printer is powered by P3 Programmable Photo-Polymerization print technology with accuracy, consistency and enables higher throughput at lower cost.

In December 2019, GE Healthcare has bulk up in 3D printing, robotics, and patient monitoring. GE Healthcare is collaborating with Formlabs, maker of 3D printers for preparing CT, MRI data for use in diagnosis & procedure planning. The company has unveiled the string of deals for expanding presence in growing fields of 3D printing, virtual care monitoring and surgical robotics.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Healthcare 3D Printing market is rising surgical procedures, wide applications in bio-printing artificial organs & tissues, bone & joint reconstruction, creates custom 3D printed tools for medical industries, provide detailed visualization, and also used in dental applications, and rapid growth in urban population. 3D printing has become the main tool in medical industries. 3D printing has improved the daily work of professionals from medical sector which has allowed to save more lives every day. Medical 3D printing software has offered the opportunity for creating project from scratch, allowing to make a device that entirely fits the customer needs and it helps during the prototyping process. 3D printing & 3D software has huge advantage & helps for saving time. 3D printed parts are used for guiding the surgeon during surgery & makes sure that implants are positioned perfectly and thus able the doctor to be more prepared and able to be 100% focused on patient. However, wide applications and benefits of 3D printing is expected to boosts the demand for target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Product (Laser Based, Syringe Based, Inkjet Based, Magnetic Levitation), By Technology (Stereo-lithography, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)), By Application (Implants, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Study Devices, External Wearable Devices, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Healthcare 3D Printing Market accounted for US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 12.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.8%. The Healthcare 3D Printing Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application and Region.

Based on Product, Healthcare 3D Printing Market is segmented into Laser Based, Syringe Based, Inkjet Based, Magnetic Levitation.

Based on Technology, Healthcare 3D Printing Market is segmented into Stereo-lithography, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM).

Based on Application, Healthcare 3D Printing Market is segmented into Implants, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Study Devices, External Wearable Devices, and others.

By Region, the Healthcare 3D Printing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Healthcare 3D Printing Market:

The prominent players operating in the Healthcare 3D Printing Market includes, 3D Systems Inc., Formlabs Inc., Materialise NV., The ExOne Company, General Electric Company, Bio3D Technologies, Organovo Holdings Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Proto Labs Inc., SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

