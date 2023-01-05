7 Mindsets Launches App Focused on Mindsets Learning and Well-being for Educators, Students and Families

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindsets-based learning and well-being solutions, today announced the launch of an app designed to offer free access to the research-based principles for developing human potential from The 7 Mindsets to Live Your Ultimate Life: An Introduction. The company is committed to its mission of driving greater success, happiness, overall well-being and improving school climate and culture.



“The goal of the 7 Mindsets app is to plant seeds and equip our community with attitudes and perspectives that will allow them to not just survive but thrive,” said Jeff Waller, co-creator of 7 Mindsets. “Learning the 7 Mindsets is eye-opening but living the 7 Mindsets is life changing. We’re excited to launch the app and help our users live the 7 Mindsets every day.”

The app, the first of its kind for the company, will provide a comprehensive introduction to the 7 Mindsets for those looking to improve and enhance their personal well-being. It will also serve as a valuable resource for the 7 Mindsets community of educators, support staff, administrators, students and families. Through the app, educators can quickly review the Mindsets to help inform their lesson plans. Families can use the app to better understand the Mindsets and what their children are learning at school. For students, it serves to reinforce the Mindsets learning in the classroom.

Within the app, users can access 7 Mindsets’ popular quote of the day, create a list of favorite quotes and share the quotes via email, messaging, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“The app puts the Mindsets in the palms of people’s hands and will help users learn how to effectively apply them to their life for increased hope, authenticity, connection, passion and joy,” said Waller. “We look forward to continued growth using this technology and expanding the reach of mindsets-based learning to educators, students, families, school communities and the public-at-large.”

The app is free for anyone with a smartphone or tablet and can be downloaded on Google Play or in the Apple Store. To learn more, go to https://7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is the only highly researched education company offering mindsets-based learning solutions proven to drive happier, healthier and more successful outcomes for educators and students. Proven to improve student engagement, behavior and academic success, 7 Mindsets has been implemented with more than 5,000,000 students and educators in urban, suburban and rural districts in all 50 states.