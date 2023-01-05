Health Tourism Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 410.61 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Health Tourism Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. Health Tourism Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Health Tourism Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the health tourism market which is USD 27.195 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 410.61 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

Health tourism is a subset of the healthcare industry that focuses on the needs of patients traveling across international borders for complex surgeries and medical treatments. Medical tourism is popular among global patients, owing to the low cost of medical treatments in developing countries, which is found to be very expensive in developed countries. Access to low-cost services and medical treatments from various tourism departments and local governments is a major factor in the global health tourism market's growth.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, 642,444 inbound medical tourists visited Turkey in 2021, a 66% increase from 2020. The report includes Thailand, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Turkey, Colombia, South Korea, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Spain, Australia, China, and Indonesia as popular medical tourism destinations.

Opportunities

Rise in the demand for online medical agencies (OMA)

Most countries have developed strategies to promote digitalization in healthcare services, creating a demand for the best and most valued treatment regardless of region; thus, collaboration with foreignorganizations improves, and if diagnostics and surgical treatments improve, the demand for medical tourism increases. As a result, market growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of connectivity technologies, digital platforms, and telemedicine.

Recent Developments

In 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced that it had won the Times Health Icons Awards 2019 in five categories. This award has assisted the company in increasing the value of its brand in the market and attracting new customers, resulting in business expansion to various cities and countries.

Some of the major players operating in the health tourism market are:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India)

Fortis Healthcare (India)

KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD (Malaysia)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (Japan)

ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD. (India)

Samitivej PCL (Thailand)

BB Healthcare Solutions (U.K.)

UZ LEUVEN (Belgium)

Berkalp Co-Limited (Ireland)

MEDIC ABROAD (U.S.)

AMERICAN MEDICAL CARE (U.S.)

MEDICINE PARK UNITED KINGDOM (U.K.)

Hospital Galenia (Mexico)

Centro Médico ABC (Mexico)

Core Objective of the Health Tourism Market:

Every firm in the Health Tourism market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Health Tourism Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Health Tourism Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Health Tourism Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Health Tourism top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Health Tourism Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in globalization trend

Globalization has been a major driving force in medical tourism , allowing many consumers to obtain the highest quality and most affordable health care treatments. Thus, globalization 75% improves health care and reduces costs by 25% to 75%, primarily for Americans and citizens of developed countries. As a result, the globalization trend allows consumers to receive low-cost and advanced treatments across international borders, driving the health tourism Industry

Restraints/Challenges

Complications in the transfer of medical records

The medical record transfer problem fractures the healthcare system on multiple levels, killing countless patients every day. Doctors and physicians must ze that there is no free market in which patients can take advantage when they are already ill and require emergency treatment. Such a problem is likely to limit the health tourism market.

Critical Insights Related to the Health Tourism Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period Marketing strategy study and growth trends Growth-driven factor analysis Emerging recess segments and region-wise market An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Health Tourism Market Scope

By Service

Transport

Accommodation

Hospitality

Others

By Type of Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

By Age Group

Senior Citizens

Minors

Adults

By Service Provider

Private

Public

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The health tourism market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service, age group, type of treatment and service provider as referenced above.

The countries covered in the health tourism market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the health tourism market because of the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 owing to the increasing huge price difference and better quality healthcare services in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Health Tourism Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Health Tourism Market Service

Part 05: Global Health Tourism Market Segmentation by Type of Treatment

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

