Feminine Hygiene Products Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.1% During the Forecast Period 2023-2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of feminine hygiene products is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The feminine hygiene products market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 31.6 Bn in 2023 to US$ 62.7 Bn by 2033.



As more women become financially independent, the leading players are attempting to directly target them and influence their purchasing behaviour, which is boosting sales of feminine hygiene products.

Manufacturers are now focusing on introducing innovative and organic products that are comfortable, scented, and absorb better. They are also creating unique promotional and marketing strategies to attract a larger consumer base.

A number of governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are launching programmes to encourage the use of feminine hygiene products among the population of rural and underprivileged women, as well as to produce and distribute sanitary pads at affordable prices, which is creating an optimistic outlook for the market.

The use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacture of feminine hygiene products can have negative health consequences. Furthermore, the disposal of these products can cause drain clogging, which in turn reduces sales of these products.

The demand for feminine hygiene products made from organic sources is growing as a result of the synthetic and carcinogenic materials found in products which frequently causes irritation and allergy in women's genital organs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

U.S. is to reach a sizeable revenue of USD 7.2 Bn by 2033 due to the existence of prevailing players, strong awareness, and a wide range of products. Menstrual cups and period pants are becoming more popular in this area.

The U.K. is projected to be the most lucrative region growing at 8.4%. Rising middle-class disposable income and the availability of affordable feminine hygiene products are two factors driving the market for these items.

China is dominating the market with a revenue share of USD 13.5 Bn. Local makers of hygiene products have also made R&D (research and development) investments to satisfy customers.

Feminine hygiene wash is the fastest growing (6.2%) segment among other products. The growing awareness of personal hygiene and the high availability of various products are proliferating market growth.

Supermarkets are dominating the distribution segment and growing at an incredible rate of 7.1%. In order to attract customers and increase product sales, supermarkets frequently provide discounts and other benefits. They act as distribution centres for parent companies and offer a large range of brands in one area.



Market players are offering cost effective products to raise awareness

With numerous international and local enterprises, the market for feminine hygiene is quite competitive. Procter and Gamble, Uncharms Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and The Edgewell Personal Care Company are a few of the market's key players. According to studies, feminine hygiene products have some of the lowest penetration rates, with their cost serving as a significant impediment.

A number of regional players are offering inexpensive sanitary pads to encourage feminine hygiene in light of these factors. To boost their market, share and revenue, businesses frequently launch newly developed items in emerging and promising markets. The major competitors in the market are also taking a number of variables into account to improve the attraction of their products to consumers.

Latest Developments in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Essity, a hygiene and health company, agreed to buy about 44% of Colombian hygiene company Productos Familia SA in April 2021. (Familia). Essity will hold at least 94% of Familia after the deal is completed, making it the largest shareholder.

Libresse V-Cup, a reusable menstrual cup, will be made available in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden starting in March 2021, according to a statement from hygiene and wellness business Essity.

Key Segments Covered in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report

Product type:

Sanitary Napkins

Tampons

Menstrual Cup

Panty liners

Feminine Hygiene Wash



Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

