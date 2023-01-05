Cell Dissociation Market is estimated to be US$ 1097.1 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of cell dissociation, also known as trypsinization, involves a proteolytic enzyme that helps break down proteins to separate adherent cells from the cell culture medium, a breakup that is necessary so that the cells can be used further. Furthermore, cell dissociation reagents possess collagenolytic and proteolytic activity to dissociate tissues and cell lines from glass or plastic surfaces, resulting in high isolation efficiency and cell viability. The cell dissociation process uses proteolytic enzymes to break down proteins to separate the adherent cells in the vessel, while they are cultured, thus, these cells need to be isolated for further use. The most common cell separation techniques include immunomagnetic cell separation, fluorescence activated cell sorting, density gradient centrifugation. Cell Isolation Process Used in a variety of solutions, Cell Isolation Solution ACF is a proprietary defined, animal-component free and non-enzymatic reagent for isolating cell type’s adherent to tissue culture plastic or glass surfaces. Trypsinization is frequently used for cellular dissociation and isolation, however, most surface proteins and extracellular matrix are degraded by enzymatic digestion, trypsinization is the process of cell dissociation using trypsin, a proteolytic enzyme that breaks down proteins, dissociating adherent cells. The process of cell culture or tissue culture in which they are being cultured requires a container and a method of separating the cells from each other. Cell dissociation includes a variety of products such as enzymatic, non-enzymatic, equipment and accessories, in this enzymatic the process applies an enzyme such as trypsin or collagenase that digests the tissue fragments to release the target cells. Trypsin is a serine protease and is one of the common dissociating enzymes used with adherent cell lines and for tissue dissociation, enzymatic dissociation is the process of using enzymes to digest cut-up tissue pieces to release the cells from the tissue, containing several types of enzymes are used in this process and they can also be used in combination. Dissociation is a mental process of disconnecting from one's thoughts, feelings, memories, or sense of identity, dissociative disorders requiring professional treatment include dissociative dementia, dissociative fugue, depersonalization disorder, and dissociative identity disorder. Market players in the cell dissociation market are anticipating lucrative growth opportunities in the future with increasing demand for cell dissociation in the global market.

The report “Cell Dissociation Market, By Product (Enzymatic, Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), By Type ( Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), By Tissue (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissues and Other), End User ( Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes and Biotechnology Companies, Research institutes),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In September 2022, at the International Mass Spectrometry Conference in Maastricht, Netherlands, last month Thermo Fisher launched the Orbitrap Ascend TriBrid, a high-end instrument aimed at proteomic and biopharma applications.

In 2021, Roche Diagnostics signed a definitive merger agreement with Genmark Diagnostics to access new technology to test for a wide range of pathogens in a patient sample.

Analyst View:

Cell tissue isolation is an important starting point for a wide range of research applications, including developing cancer treatments, developing vaccines, and expanding cells. Cell isolation is an essential activity in biopharmaceutical as it is directly involved in drug development and pathophysiology elucidation, research. Isolation is an essential technique that allows researchers to target and isolate the cells they are trying to study. Depending on the characteristics of the cells, however, different variations of isolation may be more or less advantageous for the experiment. Innovation in the cell dissociation market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in cell dissociation processes that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Cell Dissociation Market, By Product (Enzymatic, Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), By Type ( Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), By Tissue (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissues and Other), End User ( Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes and Biotechnology Companies, Research institutes),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Cell Dissociation Market accounted for US$ 290.21 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1097.1 Mn by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2%. The Cell Dissociation Market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and Region.

Based on Product, Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into Enzymatic, Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories.

Based on Type, Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment.

Based on Tissue, Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissues and Other.

Based on End User, Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes and Biotechnology Companies, Research institutes.

By Region, the Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cell Dissociation Market:

The prominent players operating in the Cell Dissociation Market includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, VitaCyte, LLC, PAN-Biotech, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Cell Dissociation Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Enzymatic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Non-enzymatic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Instruments & Accessories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell Dissociation Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Tissue Dissociation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell Detachment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell Dissociation Market, By Tissue Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Connective Tissue Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Epithelial Tissue Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell Dissociation Market, By End User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Pharmaceutical Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Academic Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biotechnology Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

