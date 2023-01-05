Global Elderly Nutrition Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30.64 Billion by 2030, at 6.5% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Elderly Nutrition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Nutrition Type (Minerals, Multi-vitamins, Fibers, Lipids, Antioxidants, Iron, Proteins, and Others); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research study, the global Elderly Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 17.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 30.64 Billion By 2030. The global Elderly Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

What is Elderly Nutrition? How Big is Elderly Nutrition Market Size?

Overview

Our body needs enough nutrition, including carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water, to work effectively and reduce the risk of chronic disease. Older people are more at risk of experiencing nutritional deficiencies and nutritional problems. However, elderly nutrition can help maintain health and decrease the onset of chronic diseases among older people. Elderly nutrition has the ability to delay the leading causes of aging and disease, thereby maintaining the physical, psychological, and psychosocial changes commonly associated with growing age.

With a growing elderly population, the prevalence of many chronic diseases is likely to increase across the world. According to the “World Population Prospects” study of 2022, the percentage of people at age 65 or up is anticipated to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. Thus, the increasing number of the elderly population vulnerable to many chronic diseases due to insufficient dietary consumption of nutrients is expected to propel the elderly nutrition market demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International

Allergan

Danone

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Wockhardt

Fresenius Kabi

Ranbaxy



Kraft Heinz

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Nestle



Major Attributes of the Market Report

Investigation of the present status and future estimations of the market

Geographical outlook of market study based on major regions

Evaluation of industry growth factors along with the detailed study of present market segments

Detail analysis of segments, sub-segments, and environmental factors for understanding market expansion

Comprehensive understanding of the market with respect to drivers, restraints, opportunities, and feasibility study

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases favors the market growth

Growing prevalence of sarcopenia, weakness, organ dysfunction, low immunity, and osteoporosis is contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing awareness about a balanced diet for managing geriatric diseases and disorders is fueling the elderly nutrition market size. The importance of improving the quality of life in the geriatric population has led to an increase in the demand for popularized elderly nutrition, which is expected to flourish the market growth. Also, rising R&D investments by market producers in the development of novel materials for dietary intake are further predicted to accelerate the elderly nutrition industry's growth.

Moreover, a rising number of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and dental problems are further anticipated to increase the consumption of elderly nutrition, therein boosting the elderly nutrition market sales. For instance, Alzheimer's dementia affects an increasing amount of the elderly population: 5.0% of those between the ages of 65 and 74, 13.1% of those between the ages of 75 and 84, and 33.2% of those above the age of 85.

Segmental Analysis

Proteins segment is projected to witness the largest market share

Based on nutrition type elderly nutrition market segmentation, the protein segment is anticipated to lead the market in 2021 owing to the rising requirement for protein in the elderly. The high demand for proteins fuels the food industry's growth over the forecast period. Also, factors including a surge in awareness of protein consumption along with new R&D in protein-based products are supporting the segment growth. For instance, as per a study by Christianto Putra et al. published in 2021, rising dietary protein consumption by up to 1.2 g/kg body weight/day may reduce the risk of sarcopenia and improve the health of older adults’ musculoskeletal systems.

Obesity segment is anticipated to account for the highest elderly nutrition market share

On the basis of application, obesity is projected to dominate the market in 2021 due to poor eating habits among older adults, physical inactivity patterns, genetic predispositions, increased health issues, and environmental factors like food access.

Hospital pharmacy is predicted to capture the largest revenue share

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies category accounts for the major elderly nutrition market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the growing number of the elderly population along with rising hospitals' demand for parenteral nutrition products. Parenteral nutrition is used during a patient’s long-term care in a hospital. Many people are advised to take nutritional supplements through injections to boost their energy levels and prevent malnutrition. Hospital pharmacy shops make it easier for older people to purchase medications.

Elderly Nutrition Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 30.64 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 18.47 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Allergan, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Wockhardt, Fresenius Kabi AG, Ranbaxy, WOCKHARDT, The Kraft Heinz Company, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Company, Nestle, and Allergan. Segments Covered By Nutrition Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is predicted to experience a significant growth

Based on geography, North America is expected to witness the major revenue share in the elderly nutrition market throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic lung disease. According to the World Health Organization report from 2022, the population aged 85 or older will be 426 million in the United States by 2050. Also, the diverse community of adults over 85 is projected to show moderate or serious sensory abnormalities, cognitive impairments, and frailty. Moreover, the rising development of advanced treatments in North America is propelling the market growth.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the elderly nutrition market report based on nutrition type, application, distribution channel, and region:

By Nutrition Type Outlook

Minerals

Multi-vitamins

Fibres

Lipids

Antioxidants

Iron

Proteins

Others

By Application Outlook

Obesity

Diabetes

Renal Failures

Cancer

Sarcopenia

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Medicine Store

Hospital pharmacy

Online

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

